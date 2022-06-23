Malaika Arora reminds Arjun Kapoor about his birthday with an advance gift

Actor Arjun Kapoor on Thursday received a sweet reminder from girlfriend Malaika Arora that his birthday is three days away. Taking to his Instagram stories, Arjun shared a click of a gift Malaika sent him, ahead of his birthday weekend.

The text on the photo read, “72 hours prior she makes sure she reminds you it’s ur bday weekend.” Arjun also tagged Malaika in the story. The Ishaqzaade actor will turn 37 on June 26.

Arjun Kapoor shared a click of gifts sent by Malaika Arora, in his Instagram stories. Arjun Kapoor shared a click of gifts sent by Malaika Arora, in his Instagram stories.

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora have been dating for some time now. The two Bollywood stars, who often indulge in PDA on social media, do not shy away from making public appearances together.

In a recent interview with Times of India, Malaika had spoken about taking their bond to the next level. The actor shared that she feels positive and secure with Arjun. “I always tell him that I want to grow old with you. We will figure out the rest, but I know he’s my man,” she said.

Malaika Arora is 12 years older than Arjun Kapoor, a fact which trolls point out regularly. Reacting on the same in an episode of Social Media Star, Arjun spoke about naysayers who dismiss his relationship on social media. “People have opinions because they love having opinions. In India, we love gossiping. We have all become jananis. We all want to discuss ‘when will they get married, they don’t look good together, you think this is going to last, look at the way he is looking,’” he said.