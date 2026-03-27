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‘It’s irritating’: Malaika Arora reacts to her dating rumours, says she has good laugh about these things with son Arhaan Khan
In 2026, Malaika Arora was spotted on multiple occasions with Harsh Mehta, sparking speculation about a possible relationship. However, her recent remarks suggest that such reports are largely unfounded.
Malaika Arora, fondly remembered as the “Chhaiyya Chhaiyya” girl, is among those celebrities who are constantly in the spotlight. Whether it’s her incredible fitness at 50, her much-discussed walk (which she takes sportingly), or her dating life, Malaika often finds herself making headlines. However, she has largely maintained a dignified silence, choosing not to react to rumours—until now. In a recent interview, Malaika opened up about how such baseless speculations impact her and her son, Arhaan Khan.
Speaking about her bond with Arhaan, Malaika told Curly Tales, “I continue to give him advice all the time—from how to dress, what haircut to choose, to even holiday destinations. At the same time, we share a relationship where he can tell me, ‘Think about this opportunity,’ or even say, ‘Mom, I think this is a bad idea.’ I discuss everything with him. We are more like friends. We fight, we fire each other, but at the end of the day, each other’s opinions matter a lot.”
When asked about relationships as a single mother, Malaika Arora said, “I am open to all possibilities. But there is a time and place for everything. I can’t plan these things—if it has to happen, it will. There are enough opportunities, but like I said, everything has its own time.”
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Referring to her newly launched restaurant Sweeney Mumbai, she added, “Right now, I’m enjoying everything that’s happening in my life and building things from scratch. That’s what keeps me going. Of course, companionship is wonderful, but I’m not actively seeking it. I am a self-made woman, and I’m proud of that. I don’t need an external person or a man to complete me. If I choose to be with someone, it will be on my own terms.”
Addressing constant dating rumours, Malaika admitted, “It is irritating, but now I treat it as a joke. I don’t give it too much importance. Arhaan and I actually have a good laugh about these things.”
In 2026, Malaika Arora was spotted on multiple occasions with Harsh Mehta, sparking speculation about a possible relationship. However, her recent remarks suggest that such reports are largely unfounded.