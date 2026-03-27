‘It’s irritating’: Malaika Arora reacts to her dating rumours, says she has good laugh about these things with son Arhaan Khan

Malaika Arora, fondly remembered as the “Chhaiyya Chhaiyya” girl, is among those celebrities who are constantly in the spotlight. Whether it’s her incredible fitness at 50, her much-discussed walk (which she takes sportingly), or her dating life, Malaika often finds herself making headlines. However, she has largely maintained a dignified silence, choosing not to react to rumours—until now. In a recent interview, Malaika opened up about how such baseless speculations impact her and her son, Arhaan Khan.

Speaking about her bond with Arhaan, Malaika told Curly Tales, “I continue to give him advice all the time—from how to dress, what haircut to choose, to even holiday destinations. At the same time, we share a relationship where he can tell me, ‘Think about this opportunity,’ or even say, ‘Mom, I think this is a bad idea.’ I discuss everything with him. We are more like friends. We fight, we fire each other, but at the end of the day, each other’s opinions matter a lot.”