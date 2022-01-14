Malaika Arora pens note amid breakup rumours with Arjun Kapoor: ‘Normalise finding love in your 40s’

Malaika Arora feels it is high time that people normalise finding love in their 40s. She shared a note on her Instagram account just a few days after her boyfriend, Arjun Kapoor quashed rumours about their breakup.

In her note, the ‘Chaiyya Chaiyya” girl of Bollywood wrote, “No but seriously. Normalize finding love in your ‘40s. Normalize discovering and chasing new dreams in your 30’s. Normalize finding yourself and your purpose in your 50’s. Life doesn’t end at 25. Let’s stop acting like it does.”

A few days ago, Arjun had posted a picture of himself with Malaika. The monochrome picture was shared with the caption, “Ain’t no place for shady rumours. Stay safe. Stay blessed. Wish well for people. Love y’all 😎❤️✌️”. The photo received a lot of love from his industry colleagues. Athiya Shetty, Bhumi Pednekar, Esha Gupta, and Sophie Choudry, among others left heart emojis on it. Tara Sutaria commented, “YES! You guys❤️🤗”.

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora opened up about their relationship in 2019. The couple has been supportive of each other over the years. While both Arjun and Malaika have been open about each other, they’ve still kept their personal boundaries in place.

“I don’t try and be overtly talkative about my personal life, because I feel you should respect your partner, and there is a past there… And I’ve been in that situation where I’ve seen things pan out publicly and it’s not always very nice, because there are kids affected,” Arjun Kapoor told Film Companion.

While the two stars celebrated Christmas together, with Arjun testing positive for Covid-19, they had to celebrate New Year separately.