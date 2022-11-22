Malaika Arora opens up on trolling, bias faced by divorced women and single parents: ‘I often punch back’

Actor Malaika Arora says that she is not someone who takes trolling lightly but also doesn’t let the negativity impact her life. The actor, who will soon make her exciting OTT debut with her own show Moving In With Malaika, is often subjected to online hatred for her relationships, fashion choices and even paparazzi spotting in the city. However, Malaika likes to keep herself above all this criticism.

The actor, who was married to actor Arbaaz Khan for 19 years before they called it quits, is now dating actor Arjun Kapoor and is often at the receiving end of nasty comments. In an interview with Times of India, the actor spoke about how she deals with the jibes.

Clarifying that jibes and faceless trolls do not affect her, Malaika said she is today’s woman and has had experiences in life with her fair share of ups and downs. Calling herself badass, the actor further said that she is not someone who takes the negativity silently and often punches back.

Addressing the prejudice that divorced women or single parents face, Malaika feels that it is important for women to to speak up on issues on which they feel very strongly about and give it back to the trolls. Mother of 20-year-old son Arhaan, Malaika asserts that it’s about time that people stop having comments on other people’s lives.

Malaika‘s debut web show Moving in With Malaika will go on air from December 5. The show will give viewers a chance to spend time with Malaika inside her house as she spends time with some selected sections of the media. The show will also feature some people who are close to the actor and part of her life.