Malaika Arora opens up about post-Covid struggle: ‘The four-letter word that pushed me through was hope’

Actor Malaika Arora has opened up about all the difficulties she faced post recovering from Covid-19 in September last year.

Along with a photo collage, Malaika Arora wrote, “What defines strength? ‘You’re so lucky’, ‘It must have been so easy’ is something I hear regularly. Well yes, I am grateful for a lot of things in my life. But luck, played a very small role in it. And easy!? Boy! That, it was not. I tested positive on the 5th of September and it was really bad. Anyone out there calling a COVID recovery easy, is either blessed with great immunity or isn’t aware of the struggles of COVID. Having gone through it myself, “Easy” is not the word I’d choose. It broke me physically. Walking 2 steps felt like a herculean task. Sitting up, just stepping out of bed, wanting to stand in my window was a journey in itself. I gained weight, I felt weak, lost my stamina, I was away from my family and more. I finally tested negative on the 26th of September and I was so grateful that I did. But the weakness stayed. I felt disappointed that my body wasn’t supporting how my mind felt. I was afraid that I’d never gain back my strength. I wondered whether I’d even be able to complete one activity in 24 hours.”

Malaika further shared, “My first workout was brutal. I couldn’t do anything well. I felt broken. But Day 2, I got back up and I told myself, ‘I am my own maker.’ And then day 3 and 4 and 5 and so on. It’s been about 32 weeks since I tested negative and I finally have started to feel like myself again. I’m able to workout the way I used to before I tested positive. I’m able to breathe better and I feel strong both physically and mentally.”

The actor concluded, “The four letter word that pushed me through was HOPE. The hope that it’s all going to be okay, even when it feels like it’s not okay. Thank you to all of you who have been sending me messages, DMs and inspiring stuff which kept my spirits high. But I also pray that the world recovers as well and we all come out of this together. I come out of this phase with 2 words. GRIT & GRATITUDE. Thank you my dearest brother & partner @sarvesh_shashi. Next 30 week phase starts in June!”

Malaika Arora’s post received reactions from colleagues and friends. Sister Amrita Arora wrote in the post’s comment section, “Can you send me that ab platter to put some cheese on it??”

Twinkle Khanna, Dia Mirza, Bipasha Basu, Huma Qureshi, Sophie Choudry and Maheep Kapoor, among others also commented on Malaika Arora’s post.