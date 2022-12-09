scorecardresearch
Friday, Dec 09, 2022

Malaika Arora opens up about Moving In With Malaika: ‘Want to do things for myself’

Malaika Arora has made her digital debut with Moving In With Malaika, which is now streaming on Disney Plus Hotstar.

Malaika AroraMalaika Arora has made her digital debut with Moving In With Malaika. (Photo: Instagram/malaikaaroraofficial)
Listen to this article
0:00/0:00

With her stellar dance moves and spellbinding charm, the glamorous and inspirational icon Malaika Arora has made her much-awaited digital debut with Disney Plus Hotstar’s ashow Moving In With Malaika.

The show, in which the Bollywood diva will give fans access to her life through unfiltered conversations is streaming now and will air new episodes from Monday to Thursday.

When we think of Malaika Arora, we think fierce, inspirational, glamorous, independent and much more. But how does she handle and cope with all the pressure? In the show, Malaika opens up about doing things for herself.

Also Read |Malaika Arora says she is a ‘sucker for drama’: ‘My nameplate should say divorced’

Talking about her digital debut, Malaika Arora said, “Personally, I’ve become a certain way because I’m very conscious about people’s perception and what they will say, how will it be taken, hurting people’s feelings….there’s a constant battle over there. I feel I want to go against the grain for a change now. I want to do things for myself, I want to push the envelope.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Malaika Arora (@malaikaaroraofficial)

 

Earlier, the diva said, “For the longest time, the world has viewed me through the lens of social media. But this time I am excited to shake that up a bit. With this show, I want to break that barrier between me and my fans and invite them into my world through Moving In With Malaika. It will be a fun ride as I take everyone along with me exploring my day-to-day life with some of my closest family and friends.”

In Moving In With Malaika, the audience will get to see guest appearances from the diva’s friends and family as they spill the tea on her.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
What Mallika Sarabhai’s The Conference of the Birds has to say abou...Premium
What Mallika Sarabhai’s The Conference of the Birds has to say abou...
What is ‘Stiff-Person Syndrome’, the rare neurological disord...Premium
What is ‘Stiff-Person Syndrome’, the rare neurological disord...
Delhi Confidential: Despite tumultuous relationship, Mamata is first to c...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Despite tumultuous relationship, Mamata is first to c...
The new Gujarat House: 105 fresh faces, 14 women legislators, 1 Muslim; 7...Premium
The new Gujarat House: 105 fresh faces, 14 women legislators, 1 Muslim; 7...

Talking about her personal life, Malaika is in a relationship with Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor. Malaika and Arjun have been dating for quite some time now. However, it was not until a couple of years ago that they decided to make their relationship public.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 09-12-2022 at 06:21:49 pm
Next Story

Meghan Markle reveals why she ‘rarely wore colour’ as a royal

Decision 2022 | Our election coverage from Gujarat and Himachal, stay updated
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

ie-banner

ie-banner

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

hrithik 1200
Hrithik Roshan takes his ‘Greek god’ charm to Red Sea film festival
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Dec 09: Latest News
Advertisement
close