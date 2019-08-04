Malaika Arora on her relationship with Arjun Kapoor: There is no marriage on the cards right now

Ever since Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor have opened up about their relationship, a question the two face quiet often is – when are you getting married? In an interview, Malaika finally gave her take on the subject.

“I think happiness is a state of mind and yes, why go into histrionics. Yes, I am happy, why have so much explanation, yes I am happy. In the business (showbiz), everybody is at the receiving end of all of this (speculations about marriage). No one is spared of these kinds of conjectures so to speak. Like we have said, there’s no marriage on the cards right now,” Malaika said in a Zoom TV interview.

The actor, who had spoken about her divorce on Kareena Kapoor Khan’s radio show, said that a woman should speak up if she gets an opportunity or a platform.

“Honestly, woman should speak and why not? If you have a voice and an opinion, you should use the opportunities to speak your mind. So, I am glad that I could do it. I don’t speak much (about personal life in public) but when it is a platform which is relevant, then I think, you should,” Malaika had earlier said in an exclusive interview with indianexpress.com.

On the work front, Malaika said that she will grace the screen again if something excites her. In fact, the actor is open to producing content as well.

“I have always been around. I pick and choose work that I want to do. Today, content is the king and there is such good content out there. So, if something that I feel passionate about or something that makes me want to produce it, I will probably be a part of it. With online space at a boom right now, there are so many possibilities,” said the actor.