Malaika Arora on her divorce from Arbaaz Khan: We were making each other extremely unhappy

After staying mum on it for a long time, Malaika Arora has finally opened up on her divorce with Arbaaz Khan. The actor, who was on Kareena Kapoor Khan’s chat show What Women Want, spoke about what made her call off the relationship and how her son Arhaan reacted to the divorce.

Malaika stated that the biggest reason why she wanted to part her ways with Arbaaz was the mere fact that together they were “extremely unhappy.”

“For me, happiness is most important. Even if it means I have to take such a major decision in life. We eventually did think about a lot of things and weighed every single pro and con. And then we decided, it’s better off that we move our separate ways because we’d just be better people. Because we were two people in a situation making each other extremely unhappy which was impacting everybody else’s life around us,” Malaika said.

The 45-year-old said her family asked her to rethink the decision even a night before getting the divorce, “Even a night before I was getting divorced I had my family sit with me and ask me yet again, ‘are you sure?’ ‘are you 100% sure about your decision?’ I think that was something I heard all along and rightly so. I think these are the people who worry and care so they will definitely say that.”

Kareena further questioned how Arhaan, Malaika’s son, reacted to his parent’s divorce. “I would rather see my child in a happy environment than being in an environment that is completely disruptive. I think with time, my child is far more accepting and flourishing. And he can see that we both as individuals are far more happy. He did turn around one day and said ‘mom it is good to see you happy and smiling,'” Malaika answered.

Malaika Arora and Arbaaz Khan had parted ways in 2017.