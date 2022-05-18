‘My parents’ separation allowed me to observe my mother through unique lens’: Malaika Arora

Malaika Arora recently got candid about her childhood. Malaika shared that her childhood was wonderful but “wasn’t easy”. The actor opened up about her parents’ separation and how that episode allowed her to look at her mother Joyce Arora from a new perspective.

“I had a wonderful childhood, but it wasn’t easy. In fact, in retrospect, the word I would use to describe it is tumultuous. But tough times teach you important lessons too. My parents’ separation allowed me to observe my mother through a new and unique lens,” Malaika told Grazia.

She added, “I learned a rock-steady work ethic and the value of getting up each morning to do whatever it takes to become fiercely independent. Those early lessons are the cornerstones of my life and professional journey. I am still fiercely independent. I value my freedom and live life on my terms. The world could be going crazy around me, but these fundamental attitudes imbibed during my formative years hold me in good stead.”

Malaika, at present, is spending some quality time with her mother Joyce and sister Amrita Arora at a luxurious spa. On Wednesday, she shared a picture with the two and spoke about how she is enjoying their company in a place that makes her happy. Sharing a candid photo on her Instagram account, Malika wrote, “I dont know what else to say. In a place that makes me happy, with the people that make me happy, there’s not much more I can ask for. Its rare that someone captures a picture so candid at a time so perfect that you just know this one’s going to go into the ‘Cant believe I am surrounded by so much love’ pile.”

On the work front, Malaika was last seen on India’s Best Dancer.