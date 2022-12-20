Malaika Arora reacts strongly when asked if she purposely attracts attention: ‘I’m somebody who has never tried…’

Malaika Arora had to answer some particularly hard questions about herself, which were levelled at her by fashion designer Vikram Phadnis. In her new episode of Moving In With Malaika, the celebrity invited friends over to her place. What began as a fun night of games and banter, devolved into a series of issues as Malaika’s disappointment about Vikram not attending her stand-up took centre stage. While the two attempted to sort out their issues, Vikram decided to confront Malaika about her ‘real’ self, and whether she actually enjoys all the attention around her.

Vikram asked, “Who is Malaika? Is there nothing you would regret in your life, years later?” She answered in the negative. Both of them discussed about taking risks and changes and Vikram said, “I’ve known you for 25 years Malla, and I’ve still not felt that it is up close and personal. Be honest. You like all the noise around you.” Malaika answered, “What noise?” Vikram said, “There is enough noise about you. You get out of a building, the way you walk, it’s noise. You attend a function, your outfit, there’s noise. Either you love that noise, or you are creating it yourself because you know it’s relevant.”

Malaika answered, “I am not doing anything to bring anything on. I don’t do anything of that sort, I am somebody who has never tried to gain attention, and you know that. I have never done that.” Vikram then continued, “Then let the common man know…” Malaika hit back asking whether to quieten the buzz, should she not wear make-up, even as Vikram insisted that there has been a ‘drastic’ change from the person she was, once. Malaika answered, “This is also me.” Vikram persisted that people should know who ‘Malla’ is, and not Malaika Arora.

To the camera, Malaika admitted that she understood what he was saying, “I understood what he was trying to say–strip it down, ‘I want the world to see you without this glam.’ I get all of that. I will remember that. I will keep those suggestions.”

Moving in with Malaika is currently streaming on Disney Plus Hotstar.