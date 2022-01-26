scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, January 26, 2022
Breaking News

Malaika Arora misses Arjun Kapoor amidst her lunch date with Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karan Johar and others

Malaika Arora, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karan Johar met up for a lunch date on Wednesday. While Kareena missed Karisma Kapoor's presence, Malaika took out time to repost Arjun Kapoor's selfie.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
January 26, 2022 6:17:19 pm
arjun kapoor, malaika arora selfieMalaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor recently quashed breakup rumours. (Photo: Arjun Kapoor/Instagram, Malaika Arora/Instagram)

Actor Malaika Arora seemed to have missed Arjun Kapoor’s presence during her lunch date with Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karan Johar, Manish Malhotra and Amrita Arora. On Wednesday, Malaika took to Instagram stories to reshare Arjun’s selfie. Sharing the photo, Malaika wrote, “Hey handsome” over it.

Malaika went on a lunch date with her best friends on Wednesday. Manish treated fans to a glimpse of his afternoon with the actors. He wrote, “That perfect afternoon home with friends.” The photos received a lot of love on social media. “Omgg everyone looks so gorgeous,” a fan wrote, while another follower called them “the fabulous five”.

ALSO READ |Malaika Arora calls divorce the ‘lowest phase’ of her life: ‘It was such a huge upheaval’

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Manish Malhotra (@manishmalhotra05)

Malaika Arora’s post has come days after Arjun Kapoor quashed rumours of their breakup. Earlier this month, Arjun shared a black and white mirror selfie with Malaika. “Ain’t no place for shady rumours. Stay safe. Stay blessed. Wish well for people. Love y’all,” he captioned the photo.

malaika arora selfie Malaika Arora treated fans to a selfie. (Photo: Malaika Arora/Instagram) arjun kapoor selfie Malaika later shared Arjun Kapoor’s selfie on her Instagram stories. (Photo: Malaika Arora/Instagram)

Malaika and Arjun have been dating for a while now. The two have often expressed their love for each other in several interviews and social media posts.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Entertainment

Advertisement

Photos

Mira Rajput, Tiger Shroff, Sonakshi Sinha, 11 celebrity photos
Mira Rajput, Tiger Shroff, Sonakshi Sinha: 11 celebrity photos you should not miss today

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Jan 26: Latest News

Advertisement