Malaika Arora misses Arjun Kapoor amidst her lunch date with Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karan Johar and others

Actor Malaika Arora seemed to have missed Arjun Kapoor’s presence during her lunch date with Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karan Johar, Manish Malhotra and Amrita Arora. On Wednesday, Malaika took to Instagram stories to reshare Arjun’s selfie. Sharing the photo, Malaika wrote, “Hey handsome” over it.

Malaika went on a lunch date with her best friends on Wednesday. Manish treated fans to a glimpse of his afternoon with the actors. He wrote, “That perfect afternoon home with friends.” The photos received a lot of love on social media. “Omgg everyone looks so gorgeous,” a fan wrote, while another follower called them “the fabulous five”.

Malaika Arora’s post has come days after Arjun Kapoor quashed rumours of their breakup. Earlier this month, Arjun shared a black and white mirror selfie with Malaika. “Ain’t no place for shady rumours. Stay safe. Stay blessed. Wish well for people. Love y’all,” he captioned the photo.

Malaika and Arjun have been dating for a while now. The two have often expressed their love for each other in several interviews and social media posts.