Malaika Arora meets newlyweds Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan in Mumbai, see photo

Malaika Arora on Sunday evening gave a glimpse of her meet-up with newlyweds Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan. Nayanthara is in Mumbai reportedly to shoot for Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan. Sharing a photo with the couple, Malaika wrote, ” Congratulations Nayantara n @wikkiofficial…was so lovely to meet you both.”
The picture seems to have been clicked on a rooftop eatery. While Arora is seen donning an army camouflage satin dress, Nayanthara looks lovely in a black tank top that she paired with green pants. Shivan complemented the two women in his maroon shirt and white denims.
Recently, on the occasion of completing 30 years in cinema, Shah Rukh Khan went live on Instagram to chat with his fans. During the interaction, he had confirmed that Nayanthara will be starring in Jawan. As he spoke about the film, the Bollywood star said, “There is Nayanthara ji in it,” without giving out any more details.
Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan got married on June 9 in a close-knit ceremony in Chennai. Apart from Shah Rukh, the wedding also saw Rajinikanth, AR Rahman and Suriya, among others in attendance.
