scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, July 11, 2022

Malaika Arora meets newlyweds Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan in Mumbai, see photo

Nayanthara, who is said to be shooting for Jawan in Mumbai, recently met Malaika Arora.

By: Entertainment Desk | Mumbai |
July 11, 2022 6:37:01 pm
malaika arora, vignesh shivan, nayantharaMalaika Arora met Nayanthara and Vignesh in Mumbai. (Photo: Malaika/Instagram)

Malaika Arora on Sunday evening gave a glimpse of her meet-up with newlyweds Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan. Nayanthara is in Mumbai reportedly to shoot for Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan. Sharing a photo with the couple, Malaika wrote, ” Congratulations Nayantara n @wikkiofficial…was so lovely to meet you both.”

The picture seems to have been clicked on a rooftop eatery. While Arora is seen donning an army camouflage satin dress, Nayanthara looks lovely in a black tank top that she paired with green pants. Shivan complemented the two women in his maroon shirt and white denims.

Photos |Nayanthara-Vignesh Shivan’s wedding album: Glimpse of guests Shah Rukh, Rajinikanth, AR Rahman and Suriya
Malaika Arora shared an Instagram story with Nayanthara and Vignesh.

Recently, on the occasion of completing 30 years in cinema, Shah Rukh Khan went live on Instagram to chat with his fans. During the interaction, he had confirmed that Nayanthara will be starring in Jawan. As he spoke about the film, the Bollywood star said, “There is Nayanthara ji in it,” without giving out any more details.

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan got married on June 9 in a close-knit ceremony in Chennai. Apart from Shah Rukh, the wedding also saw Rajinikanth, AR Rahman and Suriya, among others in attendance.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQsPremium
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQs
ExplainSpeaking | Forex reserves & rupee’s exchange rate: What are th...Premium
ExplainSpeaking | Forex reserves & rupee’s exchange rate: What are th...
Kevin Rudd at Idea Exchange: I can never rule out Xi Jinping making a si...Premium
Kevin Rudd at Idea Exchange: I can never rule out Xi Jinping making a si...
Content blocking orders by govt and courts to Twitter soar 48,000%Premium
Content blocking orders by govt and courts to Twitter soar 48,000%

Express Investigation The Uber Files | The Indian Express is part of a global consortium analysing thousands of emails and documnets from Uber

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

baahubali prequel
7 Years of Baahubali The Beginning: Five best sequences from the film
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Jul 11: Latest News
Advertisement