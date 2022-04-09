Malaika Arora looks back at ‘unbelievable’ days following road accident, thanks well-wishers in new post. See here

Television personality Malaika Arora on Saturday took to social media to provide her fans with an update, days after she was involved in a road accident on the Mumbai-Pune highway. In a note, she thanked the first-responders and the hospital staff that helped her, and gave a shout-out to her loved ones for being there for her.

Malaika shared a photo of herself, gazing out of a window, and wrote that she hopes to be back in action very soon. The accident happened when three vehicles rammed into each other. Malaika was in her Range Rover which was in the middle.

“The last few days and the events that unfolded have been quite unbelievable,” she wrote, adding, “Thinking about it in retrospect feels like a scene from a film and not something that actually happened. Thankfully, immediately after the accident, I felt like I was enveloped with the care from so many guardian angels – be it my staff, the people who helped me reach the hospital, my family who stood by me throughout this ordeal and the amazing hospital staff. My doctors ensured my safety in the most caring way possible at every step. They made me feel safe and secure instantly and I am so very grateful for that. And finally ofcourse the love that came in from my friends, family, my team and my Insta fam was just so reassuring. Moments like these are not epiphanies but strong reminders that we must always offer gratitude to those – known and unknown – who shower you with love and good wishes at a time you need it the most.”

She continued, “A big heartfelt thank you to each and everyone of you for being there making sure I come out of this with renewed vigour. I’m now on my road to recovery and I assure you, I’m a fighter and I’ll be back before you know it!”

Following the accident, a source close to Malaika told indianexpress.com that she is perfectly fine and will be discharged soon. “Fortunately, it was nothing major and she is doing good. Should be home soon.” Malaika’s spokesperson has said, “Malaika is fine and by the grace of god didn’t suffer any major injuries. She is taking rest for now as per doctor ‘s orders and will be up and running in just a few days.” Her friend Kareena Kapoor and her boyfriend Arjun Kapoor were spotted paying her a visit.