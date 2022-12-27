Malaika Arora lashes out at sister Amrita Arora for cancelling their New Year plan, latter tells her to get out of the room

Malaika Arora and her sister Amrita Arora once again got into an argument on the former’s show, Moving In With Malaika. In Monday’s episode of the show, which streams on Disney Plus Hotstar, Malaika got upset as Amrita chose to go on a vacation with her family and cancelled her plan of meeting her sister on Christmas.

During the episode, Malaika called Amrita to ask about her Christmas plans but Amrita informed her that she is packing for a vacation and won’t be available to meet her. This left Malaika angry as she told Amrita, “I am sitting here, decorating the house, doing a Christmas lunch, wanting to plan all of this and you are not available. What pisses me off is you didn’t even tell me.”

Amrita Arora told her sister that she had informed her about her plan and said, “For us to change the entire plan, just to accommodate one day…there’s nothing to get upset about.” Later, Malaika Arora went for lunch with Seema Sajdeh, who informed her that Amrita will also not be joining them for their Goa vacation around New Year. This further left Malaika upset. She was teary-eyed as she wondered why her sister didn’t tell her about the change in plans.

Now, in Tuesday’s episode, Malaika will confront Amrita. A preview of the episode shows her telling Amrita that she has told everyone about the change in her plans, but not her sister. This makes Amrita lose her cool as she tells Malaika, “I just think sometimes you can be a bit of a pushover. You just think you can say things and get away with it. We’ve to all be on board with us being picked on. If things are done to you, all hell would break loose.” Later, Amrita also tells Malaika to move out of her room.

However, on Christmas, Malaika Arora had shared pictures of her celebrating the festival with Amrita Arora, their mother, and her son Arhaan. She posted the photos with the caption, “Merry Christmas ❤️🎄🤗#xmasphotodump🎄🤶🏾🎅🏾🎁( we missed u @arjunkapoor).”

Arjun Kapoor couldn’t join his ladylove for the Christmas celebration because he was under the weather. He shared his picture on Instagram which was clicked by Malaika and wrote, “Unwell reindeer this holiday season…Don’t worry it’s not COVID.”