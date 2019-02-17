Have you seen these photos of Malaika Arora, Kareena Kapoor and Sunny Leone?

The Sunday photos of stars like Malaika Arora, Karisma Kapoor, Sunny Leone, Kajol and Kareena Kapoor to photos from work and promotion sets of Esha Deol, Tara Sutaria, Ananya Panday and Bhumi Pednekar, scroll to see what your favourite celebs were upto on this weekend.

Advertising

Malaika Arora shared this picture with the caption, “I see u Sunday 👀….. my kinda day …. HAPPY SUNDAY.”

Karisma Kapoor posted this photo with the caption, “#sunday.”

Neha Dhupia also shared lovely photos of herself on the social media.

Advertising

Taimur Ali Khan had a good Sunday with parents Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan.

Sunny Leone shared this picture of herself on Instagram.

Bhumi Pednekar shared a click and wrote, “ऑफ़ टू वर्क with @taapsee #saandkiaankh #chandrotomar #prakashitomar #sistersbeforemisters #goodmorning @nidhiparmarhira @tusharhiranandani @anuragkashyap10 @reliance.entertainment @itsvineetsingh #prakashjha.”

“Some chillesh time 💫 @shraddha.naik @tanghavri @menonnikita @namdeepak @spoinkzz #MakingMemories #DreamTeam #StreetDancer3D #LondonSched,” wrote Shraddha Kapoor along with the click.

Kajol shared this click with a caption that read, “Thinking reading meditating… stocking up on my soul food .”

Hina Khan looked stunning in her latest photos.

Tara Sutaria shared a post that read, “Tonight!!! ☕️☕️☕️#KoffeeWithKaran#SOTY2 @thehouseofpixels.”

Ananya Panday also posted her photo and wrote, “Tonight on #KoffeeWithKaran ☕️💙 #SOTY2.”

Esha Deol posted these photos and wrote, “Am extremely greatful and thankful to have this opportunity of presenting my work” #inbetween #2babies” 😄here are some shots from last nights #cakewalk #premier.”

Sharing these photos, Maanayata Dutt wrote, “The Sunday blues! 😇😊#workingsunday #lovelyweather #love #grace #positivity #dutts #dubai #beautifullife #thankyougod🙏.”

Advertising

Shweta Bachchan’s picture with her son Agstya Nanda is too cute for words.