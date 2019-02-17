Toggle Menu
Have you seen these photos of Malaika Arora, Kareena Kapoor and Sunny Leone?https://indianexpress.com/article/entertainment/bollywood/malaika-arora-kareena-kapoor-sunny-leone-social-media-photos-5588156/

Have you seen these photos of Malaika Arora, Kareena Kapoor and Sunny Leone?

Malaika Arora, Kareena Kapoor, Tara Sutaria, Karisma Kapoor, Sunny Leone, Kajol, Esha Deol, Tara Sutaria, Ananya Panday, Bhumi Pednekar and many others shared photos on their social media accounts today.

Malaika Arora, Kareena Kapoor, sunny leone social media photos 759
Kareena Kapoor Khan was seen in a click with son Taimur Ali Khan and husband Saif Ali Khan. (Photo: Malaika Arora, Kareena Kapoor, Sunny Loene/ Instagram)

The Sunday photos of stars like Malaika Arora, Karisma Kapoor, Sunny Leone, Kajol and Kareena Kapoor to photos from work and promotion sets of Esha Deol, Tara Sutaria, Ananya Panday and Bhumi Pednekar, scroll to see what your favourite celebs were upto on this weekend.

Malaika Arora
(Photo: Malaika Arora/ Instagram)

Malaika Arora shared this picture with the caption, “I see u Sunday 👀….. my kinda day …. HAPPY SUNDAY.”

karisma
(Photo: Karisma Kapoor/ Instagram)

Karisma Kapoor posted this photo with the caption, “#sunday.”

Neha Dhupia
(Photo: Neha Dhupia/ Instagram)

Neha Dhupia also shared lovely photos of herself on the social media.

Advertising
(Photo: Kareena Kapoor Khan/ Instagram)

Taimur Ali Khan had a good Sunday with parents Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan.

sunny leone
(Photo: Sunny Leone/ Instagram)

Sunny Leone shared this picture of herself on Instagram.

Bhumi Pednekar
(Photo: Bhumi Pednekar/ Instagram)

Bhumi Pednekar shared a click and wrote, “ऑफ़ टू वर्क with @taapsee #saandkiaankh #chandrotomar #prakashitomar #sistersbeforemisters #goodmorning @nidhiparmarhira @tusharhiranandani @anuragkashyap10 @reliance.entertainment @itsvineetsingh #prakashjha.”

Shraddha Kapoor
(Photo: Shraddha Kapoor/ Instagram)

“Some chillesh time 💫 @shraddha.naik @tanghavri @menonnikita @namdeepak @spoinkzz #MakingMemories #DreamTeam #StreetDancer3D #LondonSched,” wrote Shraddha Kapoor along with the click.

kajol
(Photo: Kajol/ Instagram)

Kajol shared this click with a caption that read, “Thinking reading meditating… stocking up on my soul food .”

Hina khan
(Photo: Hina Khan/ Instagram)

Hina Khan looked stunning in her latest photos.

Tara Sutaria
(Photo: Tara Sutaria/ Instagram)

Tara Sutaria shared a post that read, “Tonight!!! ☕️☕️☕️#KoffeeWithKaran#SOTY2 @thehouseofpixels.”

Ananya Panday
(Photo: Ananya Panday/ Instagram)

Ananya Panday also posted her photo and wrote, “Tonight on #KoffeeWithKaran ☕️💙 #SOTY2.”

esha deol
(Photo: Esha Deol/ Instagram)

Esha Deol posted these photos and wrote, “Am extremely greatful and thankful to have this opportunity of presenting my work” #inbetween #2babies” 😄here are some shots from last nights #cakewalk #premier.”

Maanayata Dutt
(Photo: Maanayata Dutt/ Instagram)

Sharing these photos, Maanayata Dutt wrote, “The Sunday blues! 😇😊#workingsunday #lovelyweather #love #grace #positivity #dutts #dubai #beautifullife #thankyougod🙏.”

Advertising
Shweta Bachchan
(Photo: Shweta Bachchan/ Instagram)

Shweta Bachchan’s picture with her son Agstya Nanda is too cute for words.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Warina Hussain: Proud of Loveyatri
2 Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas step out for a date in London
3 Mere Pyare Prime Minister isn't a political film: Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra