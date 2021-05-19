Malaika Arora, Janhvi Kapoor-Khushi Kapoor, Maheep bat for Arjun Kapoor’s Sardar Ka Grandson: ‘Family almost as mad as ours’

Janhvi Kapoor along with her father Boney Kapoor and sister Khushi cheered for Arjun Kapoor's Sardar's Grandson. (Photos: Arjun Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram)

Family Kapoor has come together to cheer as Arjun Kapoor’s Sardar Ka Grandson released on Netflix on Tuesday. From dad Boney Kapoor to sisters Anshula Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor to uncle and aunt Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor, the entire family shared posts on Instagram as they sat down to watch the new film. Arjun Kapoor’s girlfriend Malaika Arora also cheered for him on Sardar Ka Grandson release. The film stars Neena Gupta and Rakul Preet Singh in pivotal roles.

The film might not have been received warmly by film critics, but has been lauded by Arjun‘s fans and family members. Malaika Arora, Janhvi Kapoor, Sanjay and Maheep Kapoor took to their social media platforms to cheer for Arjun and Sardar’s Grandson.

Janhvi Kapoor shared a picture of herself with her sister Khushi and father Boney as she supported Arjun and called the family in Sardar’s Grandson “almost as mad as ours.” Anshula wrote, “We can all do with some heartwarming, feel-good, wholesome entertainment right about now and this movie hits all those spots. Hope it warms your heart as much as it did mine. Made me miss my nani a whole lot too.”

Sanjay Kapoor, whose latest show The Last Hour is streaming on Amazon Prime Video, and his wife Maheep Kapoor shared pictures of themselves catching Arjun’s film on Netflix as they cheered from their star nephew.

As soon as the film released on Netflix on Tuesday, Arjun visited his grandmother to whom he has dedicated the film, and shared a video of their meeting on his Instagram where his ‘nani’ can be heard saying that she found the film ‘khubsoorat’ (beautiful).

The actor had earlier shared how Neena’s character from the film reminds him on his grandmother. In the note, which was captioned “For Family,” the actor had also hoped to make his grandmothers proud.

Indian Express’ film critic Shubhra Gupta gave the film one and a half stars and wrote in her review, “Arjun Kapoor and Neena Gupta’s ‘dadi-pota’ love story is let down by its hackneyed and dull manner despite having its heart in the right place.”

Sardar Ka Grandson also stars Aditi Rao Hydari, John Abraham, Rakul Preet Singh, Soni Razdan and Kanwaljit Singh. Helmed by debutante Kaashvie Nair, it has been produced by T-Series, Emmay Entertainment and JA Entertainment.