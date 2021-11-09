Malaika Arora misses son Arhaan Khan as he turns 19, shares the perfect birthday photo

Malaika Arora’s Instagram profile might be a lot about endorsements, fitness and glamour but she has often shared a glimpse of her personal life on it as well. From no-makeup selfies to taking part in Instagram trends or to drop a picture with boyfriend Arjun Kapoor, Malaika has never failed to turn heads. On Tuesday, the ‘Chaiyya Chaiyya’ girl posted a picture of her son Arhaan Khan, wishing him on his 19th birthday. Arhaan is Malaika’s son with Arbaaz Khan. The two had announced their separation in 2016 and eventually got divorced.

Sharing the picture on her Instagram account, Malaika expressed that she is missing her son. Wishing him on his birthday, the actor wrote, “My birthday boy ❤️I miss u loads.” Malaika’s sister Amrita Arora shared the same picture on her Instagram stories with a caption that read, “Happy birthday our favourite boy, my main man. I love you boo.” Maheep Kapoor, Bhavana Pandey and Aditi Govitrikar also shared their birthday wishes for Arhaan.

Arhaan is currently abroad as he pursues his higher studies. Earlier this year, sharing a photo, Malaika spoke about how the two are going on a “new and uncharted journey.”

“As we both embark on a new n unchartered journey ,one filled with nervousness, fear, excitement , distance ,new experiences …all I know is that I am super duper proud of you my Arhaan. This is your time to spread your wings n fly n soar n live all your dreams ….miss you already ❤️ #allmine#myminime,” she wrote as the caption.

In an interview with indianexpress.com, Malaika had expressed that being away from her son is “definitely difficult.” “I don’t think I’ll ever get used to it,” she concluded.

On the work front, Malaika was last seen on MTV’s Supermodel of The Year.