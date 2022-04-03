scorecardresearch
Sunday, April 03, 2022
Must Read

‘Malaika Arora is back from the hospital and recovering, will be totally fine in a few days’: Amrita Arora

Malaika Arora's sister Amrita said that the actor is recovering from the accident and is currently recuperating at home.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
April 3, 2022 4:06:43 pm
malaika and amritaMalaika Arora with sister Amrita Arora. (Photo: Sarvesh Shashi/Instagram)

Actor Malaika Arora is recovering at home after suffering a few minor injuries from her recent car accident on the Mumbai – Pune highway on Saturday. Malaika was discharged from the hospital on Sunday morning. Malaika’s sister Amrita Arora told Hindustan Times, “She is home; recovering. She will be totally fine in a few days.”

The accident took place when three vehicles rammed into each other. Malaika was in her Range Rover which was in the middle. The police are currently investigating the incident and will later file an FIR.

Also Read |Arjun Kapoor reveals why he opened up about relationship with Malaika Arora: ‘If there is a quest to have a relationship…’

Inspector Shirish Pawar from Khopoli police station said, “We will be contacting the car owners and checking CCTV footage from the spot to find out who was at fault”. He added that they will register an FIR in the case.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Malaika’s spokesperson later gave an update about the celebrity’s health and said in a statement, “Malaika is fine and by the grace of god didn’t suffer any major injuries. She is taking rest for now as per doctor’s orders and will be up and running in just a few days.”

It is believed Malaika was returning from Pune after attending a fashion event in the city.

