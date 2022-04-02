Malaika Arora injured in car accident: reports

Actor-model Malaika Arora met with a car accident at Khopoli, on the expressway. She sustained minor injuries and was taken to Apollo hospital.

The accident happened when three vehicles rammed into each other. Malaika was in her Range Rover which was in the middle. The police are currently investigating the incident and will later file an FIR.

A source close to Malaika told indianexpress.com that she is perfectly fine and will be discharged soon. “Fortunately, it was nothing major and she is doing good. Should be home soon.”

“The accident happened at the 38km point on Mumbai-Pune expressway which is an accident prone area. Three vehicles rammed onto each other and all three vehicles have received damages. The motorists drove away immediately after the accident and hence what kind of injuries have been received is not clear. We are told that all have received very minor injuries,” said police inspector Shirish Pawar from Khopoli police station, as reported by Hindustan Times.

The publication quoted assistant police inspector Haresh Kalsekar from Khopoli police station and mentioned, “We have received registration number of all the three cars and now we would contact the owners to understand what had actually happened. Currently we have made a mention of the incident and a FIR will be registered after investigating how the accident happened and who was at fault.”

It is believed Malaika was returning from Pune after attending a fashion event in the city. She had been sharing videos from the event on social media.