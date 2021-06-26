scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, June 26, 2021
Latest news

Malaika Arora has warmest birthday wish for ‘sunshine’ Arjun Kapoor, shares photo

Arjun Kapoor turned 36 on Saturday. His loved ones, including Anshula Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Sonam Kapoor and Janhvi Kapoor, posted heart-warming birthday wishes for the Bollywood actor.

By: Entertainment Desk | Mumbai |
June 26, 2021 5:35:31 pm
arjun kapoor malaika aroraArjun Kapoor gets the sweetest birthday wish from girlfriend Malaika Arora. (Photo: Malaika Arora/Instagram)

Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor turned 36 on Saturday. On the occasion, his family, colleagues and loved ones took to social media to share the sweetest birthday wishes for the Sandeep Aur Pink Faraar star. Arjun’s sister Anshula Kapoor shared a throwback photo and wrote, “The best man I know ❤️Happy birthday bhai @arjunkapoor. You are my home. Always and forever. Love you ♾”

Arjun’s girlfriend Malaika Arora posted a lovely photo of the duo and captioned it, “Happy birthday my sunshine…. @arjunkapoor.”

As soon as Malaika posted the photo, Arjun’s cousins – Sonam Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor – dropped heart emojis in the comments section. Malaika also took to her Instagram story to share a picture of herself, Arjun and her close friend Samyukta Nair, who shares her birthday with the Gunday actor. “Squashed between these birthday babies,” Malaika wrote with the photo.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Anshula Kapoor (@anshulakapoor)

Sonam also shared a heart-warming post for Arjun on Instagram. “My dearest Arjun. Happy happy birthday! I’m so proud to see you become the kind, selfless and most caring man I know. Here’s to more happy memories and happier times with you,” Sonam wrote alongside a series of photos of herself with Arjun from her wedding.

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamkapoor)

Janhvi Kapoor took to her Instagram story to post a picture featuring herself and Arjun. She thanked him for “teaching her” what it feels like to have a brother. “Thanks for the gyaan but thanks more for the reality checks and food posts. Love you,” Janhvi wrote.

arjun kapoor birthday janhvi Janhvi Kapoor wished brother Arjun Kapoor on his 36th birthday. (Photo: Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram)
ALSO SEE |Ranveer Singh, Janhvi Kapoor, Vijay Deverakonda, Alia Bhatt and others attend Arjun Kapoor’s birthday bash. See photos

Arjun Kapoor rang in his birthday with family members and close friends from the industry, including Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh and Vijay Deverakonda.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Entertainment

Advertisement

Photos

Inside Kishwer Merchantt-Suyyash Rai dreamy baby shower
Kishwer Merchantt’s baby shower is sugar, spice and everything nice

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Jun 26: Latest News

Advertisement