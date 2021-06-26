Malaika Arora has warmest birthday wish for ‘sunshine’ Arjun Kapoor, shares photo

Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor turned 36 on Saturday. On the occasion, his family, colleagues and loved ones took to social media to share the sweetest birthday wishes for the Sandeep Aur Pink Faraar star. Arjun’s sister Anshula Kapoor shared a throwback photo and wrote, “The best man I know ❤️Happy birthday bhai @arjunkapoor. You are my home. Always and forever. Love you ♾”

Arjun’s girlfriend Malaika Arora posted a lovely photo of the duo and captioned it, “Happy birthday my sunshine…. @arjunkapoor.”

As soon as Malaika posted the photo, Arjun’s cousins – Sonam Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor – dropped heart emojis in the comments section. Malaika also took to her Instagram story to share a picture of herself, Arjun and her close friend Samyukta Nair, who shares her birthday with the Gunday actor. “Squashed between these birthday babies,” Malaika wrote with the photo.

Sonam also shared a heart-warming post for Arjun on Instagram. “My dearest Arjun. Happy happy birthday! I’m so proud to see you become the kind, selfless and most caring man I know. Here’s to more happy memories and happier times with you,” Sonam wrote alongside a series of photos of herself with Arjun from her wedding.

Janhvi Kapoor took to her Instagram story to post a picture featuring herself and Arjun. She thanked him for “teaching her” what it feels like to have a brother. “Thanks for the gyaan but thanks more for the reality checks and food posts. Love you,” Janhvi wrote.

Arjun Kapoor rang in his birthday with family members and close friends from the industry, including Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh and Vijay Deverakonda.