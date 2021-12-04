Malaika Arora had no clue Arjun Kapoor was filming her in Maldives, the videos are ‘full of poise and grace’. Watch

Lovebirds Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora are currently vacationing in the Maldives to get away from the noise and chaos of the ‘maximum city’. They have been sharing their pictures and videos from the trip on their Instagram stories as they enjoy the scenic locales of the island nation.

In one photo, Malaika can be seen cycling behind Arjun as he walks while filming himself and her. “When she has no clue you filming her…” he wrote in the story.

In another he pokes fun at her saying, “Cycling isn’t her expertise is it???”

Arjun and Malaika are clearly having fun in the Maldives. (Photo: Arjun Kapoor/Instagram) Arjun and Malaika are clearly having fun in the Maldives. (Photo: Arjun Kapoor/Instagram)

Arjun praised Malaika, calling her full of poise and grace. (Photo: Arjun Kapoor/Instagram) Arjun praised Malaika, calling her full of poise and grace. (Photo: Arjun Kapoor/Instagram)

As she stops cycling in another story, he says in the caption: “As always full of poise and grace, I rest my case.”

Maldives is a hot-favourite vacation destination among Indians due to the serene beauty of its beaches, pleasant weather and proximity to India.

The place was looser with its Covid-19 restrictions and practically entirety of Bollywood ended up there.

On the work front, Arjun was last seen in horror comedy Bhoot Police, with Saif Ali Khan. He will next be seen in Ek Villain Returns.