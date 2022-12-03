scorecardresearch
Saturday, Dec 03, 2022

Tearful Malaika Arora talks about her life decisions and ex-husband Arbaaz Khan: ‘I have moved on..’

In the latest teaser for her upcoming reality show Moving in with Malaika, Malaika Arora spoke about her ex-husband, Arbaaz Khan.

malaika aroraMalaika Arora will next be seen on the show Moving In With Malaika. (Photo: Malaika Arora/Instagram)

Television personality Malaika Arora dropped a new clip from her upcoming show Moving in with Malaika. Also featuring quick appearances by Farah Khan and Kareena Kapoor, the clip saw Malaika speaking about her ex-husband Arbaaz Khan, and breaking down in tears while discussing the decisions that she has made in her life.

Malaika wrote in the caption of her social media post, “It’s time for me to let you all in, will I let my guard down? #HotstarSpecials #MovingInWithMalaika starts streaming Dec 5th Mon – Thu at 8 pm only on DisneyPlusHotstar.” Dino Morea, Anusha Dandekar and others wished the actor luck in the comments section.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Malaika Arora (@malaikaaroraofficial)

In the clip, Kareena spoke about her best friend. “I think she is witty, hot, beautiful and she is rock solid, let’s see if she lets her guard down,” Kareena said. Malaika was also seen addressing a large gathering which included her sister Amrita, practicing yoga, and frolicking about in a pool. She said, “I have moved on, my ex has moved on, when the F will everyone of you.”

Malaika also got teary-eyed when she opened up to Farah about some of her life decisions. She said, “Every decision that I made in my life has been completely worth it. I am happy” Farah consoled her and said, “Aww, you look beautiful even when you cry.” 

Malaika was married to Arbaaz Khan from 1998 to 2017. They have a teenage son, Arhaan. Malaika is currently dating Arjun Kapoor and Arbaaz is dating Giorgina Andriani. Moving in with Malaika will start streaming in Disney Plus Hotstar from December 5.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 03-12-2022 at 06:07:03 pm
Next Story

Lady Chatterley’s Lover on Netflix: Obscenity trials the book faced, including in India

Decision 2022 | Our election coverage from Gujarat and Himachal, stay updated
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

ie-banner

ie-banner

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Meet the Rohit Shetty’s ‘comedy-verse’ Cirkus stars Ranveer Singh, Pooja Hegde, Jacqueline Fernandez and others
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Dec 03: Latest News
Advertisement
close