Malaika Arora opens up on if she sees ‘more kids’ and marriage with Arjun Kapoor in her future: ‘Of course you discuss these things’

Malaika Arora’s reality show, Moving in with Malaika, debuted on Disney+ Hotstar on Monday, and on the first episode, Malaika spoke about her relationship with actor Arjun Kapoor, and why her marriage with ex-husband Arbaaz Khan broke down. The episode also featured some of Malaika’s friends from the industry, such as actors Kareena Kapoor Khan and Neha Dhupia, as well as choreographer-director Farah Khan.

Farah asked Malaika several questions about her personal life, including if she sees ‘more kids’ and getting ‘married again’ in the future. Malaika said, “I don’t know what the future holds for me.” She added, “These are things, which of course, you discuss with your partner. Of course you discuss these things.”

Malaika said that she is a ‘hardcore romantic’ and that all she wants is to make herself and her partner happy. “I don’t feel insecure. Just because I have been through a divorce or something, I am not bitter. I have a lot to feel and I think I have a better person in a relationship. Whatever choices or decisions I made, I made purely and at the end of the day, this man in my life makes me happy. Whatever else the world says, whatever they feel, I don’t care,” she said.

Moving in with Malaika has been billed as reality show that will give her fans an ‘unfiltered’ glimpse inside her life, but an entire writing team led by Brahmastra’s Hussain Dalal has been credited as well. The series will air Monday-Friday on Disney+ Hotstar. Malaika and Arbaaz were married from 1998 to 2017. They have one son, Arhaan. Malaika and Arjun made their relationship official in 2019.