scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Dec 06, 2022

Malaika Arora opens up on if she sees ‘more kids’ and marriage with Arjun Kapoor in her future: ‘Of course you discuss these things’

Malaika Arora spoke about the possibility of marrying Arjun Kapoor, and having 'more kids' with him.

Malaika Arora in a still from Moving in with Malaika.
Listen to this article
0:00/0:00

Malaika Arora’s reality show, Moving in with Malaika, debuted on Disney+ Hotstar on Monday, and on the first episode, Malaika spoke about her relationship with actor Arjun Kapoor, and why her marriage with ex-husband Arbaaz Khan broke down. The episode also featured some of Malaika’s friends from the industry, such as actors Kareena Kapoor Khan and Neha Dhupia, as well as choreographer-director Farah Khan.

Farah asked Malaika several questions about her personal life, including if she sees ‘more kids’ and getting ‘married again’ in the future. Malaika said, “I don’t know what the future holds for me.” She added, “These are things, which of course, you discuss with your partner. Of course you discuss these things.”

Also read |Malaika Arora on what went wrong in her marriage with Arbaaz Khan: ‘We became very irritable people and started to drift apart’

Malaika said that she is a ‘hardcore romantic’ and that all she wants is to make herself and her partner happy. “I don’t feel insecure. Just because I have been through a divorce or something, I am not bitter. I have a lot to feel and I think I have a better person in a relationship. Whatever choices or decisions I made, I made purely and at the end of the day, this man in my life makes me happy. Whatever else the world says, whatever they feel, I don’t care,” she said.

Moving in with Malaika has been billed as reality show that will give her fans an ‘unfiltered’ glimpse inside her life, but an entire writing team led by Brahmastra’s Hussain Dalal has been credited as well. The series will air Monday-Friday on Disney+ Hotstar. Malaika and Arbaaz were married from 1998 to 2017. They have one son, Arhaan. Malaika and Arjun made their relationship official in 2019.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Amid show of unity, signs of discord dot Rahul yatra route in RajasthanPremium
Amid show of unity, signs of discord dot Rahul yatra route in Rajasthan
India’s G20 Presidency: Championing the Global SouthPremium
India’s G20 Presidency: Championing the Global South
Delhi Confidential: When PM Modi asked Andhra CM Jagan about the detentio...Premium
Delhi Confidential: When PM Modi asked Andhra CM Jagan about the detentio...
G20 Summit: India pitches for SDGs, digital public infra as top prioritiesPremium
G20 Summit: India pitches for SDGs, digital public infra as top priorities

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 06-12-2022 at 08:57:09 am
Next Story

‘Dancing is disrespectful’: Roy Keane slams Brazil for their goal celebrations

Decision 2022 | Our election coverage from Gujarat and Himachal, stay updated
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

ie-banner

ie-banner

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

priyanka chopra
Priyanka Chopra’s Dubai weekend with her ‘dream team’
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Dec 06: Latest News
Advertisement
close