Malaika Arora says she gets ‘flashes’ of her accident while watching movies that show bloodshed: ‘It send shivers down my spine’

Bollywood’s fashionista and TV personality Malaika Arora might have recovered physically from her road accident, but mentally and emotionally she is yet to come to terms with the incident. On April 2, Malaika met with a road accident on the Mumbai-Pune highway when she was returning from Pune after a fashion show. She sustained a couple of minor injuries and was advised to bed rest for a few days. In a recent chat, Malaika opened up about the fateful night.

Malaika told Mid-Day that everything was blurry for her after the accident until she reached the hospital. “I was in shock. My head was hurting, and all I wanted to know was whether I was alive or not. There was too much blood, too much commotion to understand what was happening. I felt an immense jolt, and the rest was a blur till I reached the hospital,” she said.

Though Malaika has returned to work, she does gets disturbed when she watches an accident or bloodshed in a movie. “I get flashes that send shivers down my spine,” she shared while adding that eventually, she will get over the dreadful experience.

A couple of days after her accident, Malaika had spoken about the incident on Instagram. “The last few days and the events that unfolded have been quite unbelievable,” she said, adding that thinking about it in retrospect feels like a scene from a film and not something that actually happened.

She added, “Thankfully, immediately after the accident, I felt like I was enveloped with the care from so many guardian angels – be it my staff, the people who helped me reach the hospital, my family who stood by me throughout this ordeal and the amazing hospital staff. My doctors ensured my safety in the most caring way possible at every step. They made me feel safe and secure instantly and I am so very grateful for that.”