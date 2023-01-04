When Malaika Arora asked Amrita Arora ‘What were you thinking?’ after watching her movie Girlfriend, their parents walked out the film

Malaika Arora got into an argument with her sister Amrita Arora multiple times on her show, Moving In With Malaika, which recently had its finale. In the finale episode, she even asked her, when will she be an amazing sister. Not just this time, Malaika was also once ‘disappointed’ with Amrita for her career choices.

Amrita Arora made her Bollywood debut with the movie, Kitne Door Kitne Paas, in 2002. She then starred in films like Awara Paagal Deewana, Ek Aur Ek Gyarah and in 2004 appeared in the film Girlfriend where she essayed the role of a lesbian. It was this film which left Amrita’s parents and her sister Malaika ‘disappointed’. She even asked Amrita, “What were you thinking?” after watching the movie.

In one of the episodes of Koffee With Karan season one, Malaika and Amrita shared the couch. It was then that filmmaker Karan Johar asked Amrita if she enjoyed working on the movie Girlfriend, and she blatantly denied it.

Amrita shared that she found the movie to be a “sleaze fest” which she once found to be “progressive”. She told Karan, “I perceived it to be very progressive but ultimately it catered to the sleaze that was going around. For the first time, I saw my parents were very upset with me, they didn’t watch the film, they walked out, that’s not like them. Everyone was very uncomfortable. For the first time, my parents and my sister told me, ‘we didn’t tell you to do films to do this’.”

Amrita Arora and Isha Kopikar during the promotion of Girlfriend. (Express photo) Amrita Arora and Isha Kopikar during the promotion of Girlfriend. (Express photo)

Disappointing her family left Amrita “upset” but she decided to forget her “mistake” of doing the film. After failing at films repeatedly, Amrita pulled the plug on her career as an actor. She was last seen in the 2015 TV series, Kuch Toh Hai Tere Mere Darmiyaan. In one of the episodes of Moving In With Malaika, actor Neha Dhupia had even made fun of Amrita’s choices of films when Malaika said she went to her sister to take advice on if she should do a film or not.