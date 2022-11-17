Malaika Arora congratulates ex-husband Arbaaz Khan on new project Patna Shukla, girlfriend Giorgia Andriani also reacts

Actor-filmmaker Arbaaz Khan recently took to social media to announce his upcoming production venture Patna Shukla, which he will also be starring in. Arbaaz also shared the poster and announced the main cast, which includes Raveena Tandon, Satish Kaushik, Chandan Roy Sanyal and Manav Vij, among others.

While many people congratulated Arbaaz on his new project, his ex-wife Malaika Arora also commented on the post. She wrote, “All the best @arbaazkhanofficial,” while Arbaaz’s girlfriend Giorgia Andriani reacted with a pink heart emoji.

Arbaaz Khan and Malaika Arora share an amicable relationship. In an earlier interview with Siddharth Kannan, the actor had said of their relationship, “We have a child together, so we have to be in a nice state of mind, and that’s how we’ve always been. And yes, we’ve both grown to be different people, and we’ve matured over the years, and have been a little more accepting about each other’s… A lot of things. We’ve got to move on in life, we have to accept things in life, and there are a lot of things about me that she may have accepted and a lot of things about her that I may have accepted. But we have one common interest, and that’s our child. And he doesn’t deserve any kind of scenario where there’s a discord while he’s growing up.”

Arbaaz Khan and Malaika Arora had tied the knot in 1998, and separated in 2017. They have a teenage son, Arhaan Khan.