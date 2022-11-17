scorecardresearch
Thursday, Nov 17, 2022

Malaika Arora congratulates ex-husband Arbaaz Khan on new project Patna Shukla, girlfriend Giorgia Andriani also reacts

Arbaaz Khan and Malaika Arora tied the knot in 1998 and divorced in 2017. They have a son, Arhaan Khan.

arbaaz khan and malaika aroraArbaaz Khan and Malaika Arora share an amicable relationship. (Photo: Arbaaz, Malaika/Instagram)

Actor-filmmaker Arbaaz Khan recently took to social media to announce his upcoming production venture Patna Shukla, which he will also be starring in. Arbaaz also shared the poster and announced the main cast, which includes Raveena Tandon, Satish Kaushik, Chandan Roy Sanyal and Manav Vij, among others.

While many people congratulated Arbaaz on his new project, his ex-wife Malaika Arora also commented on the post. She wrote, “All the best @arbaazkhanofficial,” while Arbaaz’s girlfriend Giorgia Andriani reacted with a pink heart emoji.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Arbaaz Khan (@arbaazkhanofficial)

Arbaaz Khan and Malaika Arora share an amicable relationship. In an earlier interview with Siddharth Kannan, the actor had said of their relationship, “We have a child together, so we have to be in a nice state of mind, and that’s how we’ve always been. And yes, we’ve both grown to be different people, and we’ve matured over the years, and have been a little more accepting about each other’s… A lot of things. We’ve got to move on in life, we have to accept things in life, and there are a lot of things about me that she may have accepted and a lot of things about her that I may have accepted. But we have one common interest, and that’s our child. And he doesn’t deserve any kind of scenario where there’s a discord while he’s growing up.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
‘Missing’ candidate row: On seat in question, Surat (East), AAP has faile...Premium
‘Missing’ candidate row: On seat in question, Surat (East), AAP has faile...
India to host terror funding meet: Significance, objectivesPremium
India to host terror funding meet: Significance, objectives
Delhi Confidential: Amid hectic campaign schedule, Union Minister Rupala ...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Amid hectic campaign schedule, Union Minister Rupala ...
From UAVs to refuellers: How Israel is helping India keep an eye on LACPremium
From UAVs to refuellers: How Israel is helping India keep an eye on LAC
Also Read |Tamannaah Bhatia introduces her ‘businessman husband’ amid marriage rumours: ‘Everyone’s scripting my life…’

Arbaaz Khan and Malaika Arora had tied the knot in 1998, and separated in 2017. They have a teenage son, Arhaan Khan.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 17-11-2022 at 09:12:58 am
Next Story

Ranbir Kapoor had the ‘best excuse not to hit the gym’ following daughter’s birth, but he ‘smashed every single session’

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

aishwarya rai bachchan
Aaradhya Bachchan turns 11: Aishwarya Rai shares the most adorable photos of her darling daughter
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Nov 17: Latest News
Advertisement