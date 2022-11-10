‘I said yes’: Did Malaika Arora just confirm that she’s engaged to Arjun Kapoor? See pic

Malaika Arora appeared to suggest that she is engaged to be married. On Thursday, she took to Instagram to share a picture of herself, and wrote in the caption of her post, “I said YES 💞💞💞…” She didn’t tag her boyfriend, actor Arjun Kapoor, and nor did he post something similar on his page. Several people took to the comments section to wish Malaika and Arjun all the best. “Woah woah woah!!” wrote actor Karan Tacker, while stylist Tanya Ghavri commented, “Oh my god !!!!!!❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️.”

Malaika and Arjun have been dating for several years, but they publicly confirmed their relationship only in 2019, on Arjun’s birthday. The two have been fielding questions about marriage for a long time now, and Arjun has always maintained in interviews that they will be the first to make the announcement once a concrete decision has been made. In a recent appearance on Koffee with Karan, Arjun said that marriage is not on the cards for them.

“I want to focus on my career. I want to see where I am going. I am a realistic person. I’m not hiding anything and neither am I coy. I want to be more stable, not just financially. If I am happy, only then I can make my partner happy, and a lot of happiness comes from my work,” he said.

Arjun has said in interviews that they took ‘baby steps’ in making their relationship public, because they knew what it would entail.

On Koffee with Karan, Arjun said, “I will always think about everyone first. It is my choice to be with her, but I cannot expect everyone to understand. It has to be allowed to grow. I cannot expect everyone to understand easily… It’s not that we didn’t talk about it as a couple. But there are baby steps. There is a basic understanding that she has had a life, she has a son, and I’m coming from a past that is aware of that. The moral compass of the country you cannot dictate.”

Malaika was previously married to actor-filmmaker Arbaaz Khan, with whom she has a teenage son, Arhaan.