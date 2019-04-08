Malaika Arora’s dance on “Chaiyya Chaiyya” will drive away your Monday blues

Malaika Arora is one of the fittest women in Bollywood. On Sunday, she celebrated World Health Day with her Diva Yoga team. Malaika, who is often spotted at Pilates classes and now also owns a yoga studio, chose to celebrate fitness with dance. She shared a video of herself and her team members performing on the former’s popular track “Chaiyya Chaiyya”. While her team was excited to perform alongside Malaika, we could not take our eyes off the gorgeous woman.

See the video here:

Advertising

Apart from Malaika, Deepika Padukone, Siddharth Malhotra and Dia Mirza among others wished their fans on World Health Day.

Dia batted for clean air. “We work out, do yoga, meditate, play a sport, all in the pursuit of good health. But if the very air we breathe is toxic while we work on improving our health, is not our imperative to ensure for the sake of our health we collectively demand clean air to breathe? #WorldHealthDay,” the actor wrote on Twitter.

Sidharth Malhotra tweeted, “The greatest gift you can give yourself is a healthy body & mind. On this #WorldHealthDay let’s pledge to eat good, stay active & live happy!”

Deepika Padukone shared a few photos of herself sweating it out at the gym.