Malaika Arora celebrates son Arhaan Khan’s 20th with cute pics: ‘My baby boy is a grown-up man’

Malaika Arora is celebrating her son Arhaan Khan’s birthday. Arhaan turned 20 on Wednesday. Malaika took to Instagram to share a series of photos of Arhaan, with herself and his aunt Amrita to wish the young man.

“My baby boy is a grown up man today… but will always be my baby ❤️happy birthday my arhaan 🧿🎂🤗❤️#20yrsold #mamasboy💙,” wrote Malaika in the caption of her birthday post.

Malaika’s friends and fans also wished her son in the comments section. Former model and Miss India Aditi Govitrikar wrote, “Happy Birthday Arhaan” with a heart emoji, while Bipasha Basu simply commented with a heart emoji. One user wrote, “Just looks like father Arbaaz Khan.” “Congratulations from one mother to another ❤️It’s my son’s birthday too Today ! God bless him,” read another comment under the post.

Arhaan Khan is Malaika and Arbaaz Khan’s only son. Arbaaz had recently opened up about co-parenting with former wife Malaika and how he doesn’t want his only son to suffer because his parents decided they weren’t compatible together anymore.

In an earlier interview with Siddharth Kannan, the actor had shared, “We have a child together so we have to be in a nice state of mind, we have got to move on in life and we have got to accept things. There are a lot of things that she may have accepted, and there are a lot of things that I may have accepted, but we have one common interest, and that is our child. And he doesn’t deserve any kind of scenario where there’s a discord while he is growing up.”

Malaika Arora and Arbaaz Khan had tied the knot in 1998 and divorced in 2017.