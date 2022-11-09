scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Nov 09, 2022

Malaika Arora celebrates son Arhaan Khan’s 20th with cute pics: ‘My baby boy is a grown-up man’

Malaika Arora and Arbaaz Khan had tied the knot in 1998 and divorced in 2017. They have a son together, Arhaan Khan.

arhaan khanMalaika Arora with her son Arhaan Khan. (Photo: Malaika/Instagram)

Malaika Arora is celebrating her son Arhaan Khan’s birthday. Arhaan turned 20 on Wednesday. Malaika took to Instagram to share a series of photos of Arhaan, with herself and his aunt Amrita to wish the young man.

“My baby boy is a grown up man today… but will always be my baby ❤️happy birthday my arhaan 🧿🎂🤗❤️#20yrsold #mamasboy💙,” wrote Malaika in the caption of her birthday post.

Malaika’s friends and fans also wished her son in the comments section. Former model and Miss India Aditi Govitrikar wrote, “Happy Birthday Arhaan” with a heart emoji, while Bipasha Basu simply commented with a heart emoji. One user wrote, “Just looks like father Arbaaz Khan.” “Congratulations from one mother to another ❤️It’s my son’s birthday too Today ! God bless him,” read another comment under the post.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Malaika Arora (@malaikaaroraofficial)

Arhaan Khan is Malaika and Arbaaz Khan’s only son. Arbaaz had recently opened up about co-parenting with former wife Malaika and how he doesn’t want his only son to suffer because his parents decided they weren’t compatible together anymore.

Also Read |Arbaaz Khan says he and Malaika Arora have learned to accept each other’s choices, son Arhaan doesn’t deserve to grow up amid discord

In an earlier interview with Siddharth Kannan, the actor had shared, “We have a child together so we have to be in a nice state of mind, we have got to move on in life and we have got to accept things. There are a lot of things that she may have accepted, and there are a lot of things that I may have accepted, but we have one common interest, and that is our child. And he doesn’t deserve any kind of scenario where there’s a discord while he is growing up.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Justice DY Chandrachud: ‘When I emphasise individual dignity, I equ...Premium
Justice DY Chandrachud: ‘When I emphasise individual dignity, I equ...
Kumbakonam to US auction house: How TN police cracked a 50-year-old idol ...Premium
Kumbakonam to US auction house: How TN police cracked a 50-year-old idol ...
Telcos in crosshairs of DRI & Customs over router imports, notices to...Premium
Telcos in crosshairs of DRI & Customs over router imports, notices to...
Freebies or welfare? First test for BJP in Himachal, GujaratPremium
Freebies or welfare? First test for BJP in Himachal, Gujarat

Malaika Arora and Arbaaz Khan had tied the knot in 1998 and divorced in 2017.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 09-11-2022 at 12:08:12 pm
Next Story

Telangana govt assures 100% survival of trees translocated for Formula E race

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Kajol, Neha Dhupia, Nakuul Mehta
Guru Nanak Jayanti 2022: Kajol, Neha Dhupia, Nakuul Mehta visit gurudwara with their children
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Nov 09: Latest News
Advertisement