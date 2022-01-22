Malaika Arora calls divorce the ‘lowest phase’ of her life: ‘It was such a huge upheaval’

Malaika Arora has been quite vocal about her separation from her ex-husband Arbaaz Khan, and in a recent interview, she described that period as her “lowest phase.” Malaika said that before she and Arbaaz decided to separate, she had to think about her family and how her son would cope with it.

Malaika told Bollywood Bubble, “I went through my personal struggles. I went through a separation. I went through having to deal with family pressures. I went through having to deal with how would my child cope with it, how would I cope with it, how would society be.”

Malaika also shared that at one point, she wondered if she’ll be able to continue working. “All these thoughts went through my head and I think that probably, for me, was my lowest in life. I would definitely say that it was such a huge upheaval in my life and such a change for me to deal with because it was not just me personally, there were families involved, there was my kid involved, there were just so many other aspects involved.”

Malaika said that because the decision to separate was going to impact many lives, she had to be firm about it. “My decision was going to impact all the lives around me and when I say mine, I mean at the end of the day, we were two people, it is a couple, we were husband and wife and together, we decided that this was what was best but it was definitely the most difficult, the lowest phase in my life.”

Malaika and Arbaaz separated in 2017 and co-parent their son Arhaan Khan. For the last few years, Malaika has been in a relationship with Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor.