Tuesday, June 28, 2022
Malaika Arora borrows boyfriend Arjun Kapoor’s hoodie for a night out, he says ‘jumper sharing is caring’

Arjun Kapoor shared two pictures of him and Malaika Arora donning the same sweatshirt. The sweet gesture left fans gushing over the lovers.

By: Entertainment Desk | Mumbai |
June 28, 2022 2:36:59 pm
malaika arora, arjun kapoorArjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora are holidaying in Paris.

Arjun Kapoor, who is holidaying in Paris with girlfriend Malaika Arora, has been sharing some mushy posts on social media. After giving glimpses of their many meals together, he left fans gushing as he posted pictures with the couple donning the same hoodie. While the first photo has him enjoying a sunny day in his Gucci sweatshirt, the second picture sees his lady love enjoying their night out in the same jumper that she paired with black leather pants.

“His by day… Hers by night… Swipe right for more details…,” he captioned the post adding the hashtag #jumpersharingiscaring. Malaika replied on the photos, “Hahahahaha❤️ ….. caught.”

Fans were left going all awww on the photos as they dropped heart and lovestruck emojis on the post. A social media also wrote, “Beautiful couple” while another added, “Gajab ke lover ho 🔥.”

Also Read |On Arjun Kapoor’s birthday, his 5 honest statements on Malaika Arora, Boney Kapoor and body positivity: ‘Hate creating fake perception we’re one happy family’

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Arjun Kapoor (@arjunkapoor)

 

On his birthday, Arjun received emotional posts from his sisters, Janhvi, Sonam and Anshula Kapoor. Sonam shared a series of photos and wrote, “Happy happy birthday @arjunkapoor 15 days apart in birthdays So we’ve grown up hand in hand from childhood to adulthood. Love you brother. May you flourish and prosper because you deserve it all.”

Also Read |Arjun Kapoor-Malaika Arora bump into Shark Tank India’s Ashneer Grover in Paris, actor says ‘Yeh to doglapan…’

On the other hand, Janhvi Kapoor penned an emotional note, mentioning that she felt so ‘glad’ to call him brother. “Happy birthday to most wise and strong witty brother who can put a smile on anyones face. My brother, still get so happy when I say that. This year is yours. You’ve worked so hard and risen above every obstacle that tried to keep you down with such grace and humility. I learn from you all the time. Thank you for always having my back and for always keeping it real.”

On the work front, Arjun Kapoor recently wrapped The Lady Killer with Bhumi Pednekar. He also has Ek Villain’s sequel, Ek Villian Returns, in the pipeline. Malaika Arora, on the other hand, was last seen judging India’s Best Dancer.

