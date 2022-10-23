scorecardresearch
Sunday, Oct 23, 2022

Malaika Arora’s birthday bash: Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor attend party. See pictures

Actor Malaika Arora's 49th birthday celebration was attended by her close friends.

Malaika Arora's birthday celebration was a star-studded affair.

Malaika Arora‘s birthday bash had fabulous vibes and Bollywood wives in attendance. The Bollywood diva threw a party in the city and had all her close friends, including boyfriend Arjun Kapoor, grace the celebration.

Malaika’s bash was attended by celebrities like Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Sussanne Khan, Manish Malhotra, Seema Sajdeh, Bhavana Pandey, Guru Randhawa and Akansha Ranjan Kapoor among others.

Kareena Kapoor, Seema Sajdeh, Bhavana Pandey, Manish Malhotra, Amrita Arora also shared special wishes to mark Malaika Arora’s 49th birthday. Actor Sonam Kapoor, who was not present at the party, took to Instagram and posted a wish for Malaika.

Sonam Kapoor wishes Malaika Arora.

Kareena posted two goofy pictures of Malaika–one of her closest friends–where she was seen reading a hotel menu intently and in the other, devouring a burger.

Kareena Kapoor’s funny wish for Malaika Arora. Kareena Kapoor’s funny wish for Malaika Arora.

Manish Malhotra shared a selfie from the party, with Malaika, Arjun and Amrita in the frame.

Manish Malhotra posted a selfie from the party.

Malaika Arora was last seen in the second season of the Netflix series Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives, where she joined her friend Seema Sajdeh for a segment on the show.

First published on: 23-10-2022 at 06:53:21 pm
Space news weekly recap: Returning asteroid samples, birth of a black hole and more

From Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal to Sara Ali Khan, Kartik Aaryan: Stars descend at Manish Malhotra’s Diwali bash
