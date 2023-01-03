Malaika Arora’s 60 best photos from 2022 also features boyfriend Arjun Kapoor, fans react: ‘Ab naye saal mein shaadi kar lo’

Malaika Arora recently took to Instagram to share her precious 60 photos from the year gone by. The actor shared a montage which featured appearances by some of her loved ones, including sister Amrita Arora, partner and actor Arjun Kapoor, and Bollywood star Kareena Kapoor Khan.

Malaika captioned the post, “The year that was in 60 photos ….. #bye2022hello2023✨♥️.” The video also included stills from her photoshoots for various magazine covers and publications, and a glimpse of her vacation with boyfriend Arjun.

As soon as Malaika posted the video, fans rushed to the comments section of the post to shower her with compliments. One fan wrote, “Age is just a number (she) proves it.” Another fan commented, “Only legends know Arjun is also here.” Yet another user wrote, “Ab naye saal mein shaadi bhi kar lo jaldi jaldi (Now please tie the knot in the new year).”

Malaika Arora was last seen in the Disney Plus Hotstar reality show Moving in with Malaika where she shared glimpses of her personal life. The show also saw her getting into multiple tiffs with sister and former actor Amrita Arora, especially after she made several digs at Amrita during a stand-up show she did on Moving in with Malaika.

Malaika has been in a relationship with actor Arjun Kapoor for a few years now. She was previously married to actor and filmmaker Arbaaz Khan. They have a son, Arhaan Khan, who was also seen on Moving in with Malaika.

Moving in with Malaika is available to stream on Disney Plus Hotstar.