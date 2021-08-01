Malaika Arora’s Sunday view is Arjun Kapoor, gives a sneak-peek into their lunch date. See pics

Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor are spending quality time together. On Sunday, Malaika and Arjun treated their fans with a sneak-peek of their luncheon. Malaika shared a picture that featured Arjun and her pet Casper. Malaika tagged them as “My Sunday view <3.” She also gave a sneak-peek into her delicious lunch spread. Later, Arjun shared Malaika’s stunning photo and informed her fans that she prepared pasta for him. “The pasta and the maker,” Arjun wrote on the picture that he shared on his Instagram account.

Malaika and Arjun have often treated fans to their pictures together. In June, on his birthday, Arjun shared a picture with a long note. He ended the post with a praise for Malaika. He wrote that the actor “makes me look good.”

“Was caught lost in thought at the birthday lunch…

What a difference a year makes…A year ago I was deflated, tired & confused, today I sit ready with new energy, vigour & determination to face any curveball life throws my way… I just want to acknowledge all those close to me who have believed in me, supported me & cared for me. My work mates, fans, friends, family & my baby thank u for standing by my side. Photo credit – @malaikaaroraofficial (she makes me look good)” he wrote.

In a recent interview, Arjun opened up about dating Malaika.

Talking about Malaika, Arjun said that he doesn’t try to be “overtly talkative” about his relationship because he wants to respect his partner and her past.

“I don’t try and be overtly talkative about my personal life, because I feel you should respect your partner, and there is a past there… And I’ve been in that situation where I’ve seen things pan out publicly and it’s not always very nice, because there are kids affected,” Arjun Kapoor told Film Companion.

On the work front, Arjun will be seen in Bhoot Police and Ek Villain.