Friday, June 24, 2022
Malaika-Arjun leave for Paris vacation, Kareena-Saif and Shahid-Mira enjoy European holiday with family. See photos

Bollywood star couples Malaika Arora-Arjun Kapoor, Shahid Kapoor-Mira Rajput and Kareena Kapoor-Saif Ali Khan are on vacations abroad. Here's a peek inside their travel diaries.

By: Entertainment Desk | Mumbai |
June 24, 2022 9:05:26 am
Malaika-Arjun fly off to Paris, Shahid-Mira enjoy family time in Switzerland. (Photo: Varinder Chawla, Mira/Instagram)

Seems like it’s vacation time for most Bollywood couples. Early Friday morning, Malaika Arora and boyfriend Arjun Kapoor jetted off to Paris to ring in the latter’s birthday this weekend. The couple impressed everyone with their stylish avatar at the airport. Malaika looked stunning in her Dior mini sweatshirt dress, while Arjun showed off his rugged look in a leather jacket that he paired with black denims and a printed T-shirt.

While Arjun and Malaika patiently got clicked, as the paparazzi kept following them around, the Ishaqzaade actor said, “Bas, event ke liye thodi aaye hai, flight leni hai (We are here to take a flight and not for an event).”

Also Read |Malaika Arora reminds Arjun Kapoor about his birthday with an advance gift

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

 

On the other hand, Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan are holidaying in the UK along with their kids Taimur and Jeh. Last night, Kareena shared a picture of Saif on her Instagram stories as he carried multiple bags while walking on the pavement. The Laal Singh Chaddha actor was either amused at him flaunting a typical jhola-style bag or seemed to be surprised at her husband is going on a shopping spree.

Kareena Kapoor shared a photo of Saif Ali Khan shopping in the UK.

Kareena recently wrapped up the shoot of her OTT debut, directed by Sujoy Ghosh. The actor has been keeping her fans updated about her UK sojourn through pictures on her social media. She has also been joined by aunt Rima Jain, cousin Armaan Jain, sister-in-law Anissa Malhotra and cousin Nitasha Nanda, and even enjoyed a family dinner recently.

Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput enjoy a serene holiday with their kids in Switzerland.
Also Read |Jersey actor Shahid Kapoor: 'Within the Hindi film industry, we are struggling to find good stories'

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput are in the romantic country of Switzerland with their kids. Mira has been sharing glimpses of their fun holiday through Instagram stories. She posted about them taking a train to even having a fun time at a lake. Posting a picture of the couple and their children Misha and Zain walking in the clear water, she added KK’s popular song “Pal” to the story.

