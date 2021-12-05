‘Tough taskmaster’ Malaika Arora doesn’t spare Arjun Kapoor on Maldives vacation, makes him work out after feast

Bollywood couple Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor are having a gala time in the Maldives. The duo is posting a number of photos and videos on their Instagram stories, giving fans a glimpse of their serene surroundings and their relaxing time together. In Malaika and Arjun‘s latest posts, they spent some quality time not with each other but with food. But that’s not all, Arjun also pointed out that she is making sure that he exercises.

Malaika shared a video as Arjun enjoyed his food and wrote, “DND ….. man at work @arjunKapoor.” Arjun was also seen enjoying an ice cream. In another story, Malaika wiped some ice cream from his nose and Arjun joked, “That’s her telling me to stop…”

On the other hand, Arjun captured Malaika posing beside a bowl of fries and wrote, “Fries before Guys? @malaikaaroraofficial.”

But all this is worth it as Arjun shared a reel in which the two can be seen working out in a pool. “When the girlfriend is a tougher taskmaster than your trainer !!! See @drewnealpt I’m working out on holiday in the @patinamaldives pool thanks to @malaikaaroraofficial !!! 🙄😛💪,” wrote Arjun.

See the latest photos and videos of Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor from the Maldives:

Malaika and Arjun confirmed their relationship in an Instagram post shared on his birthday in 2019. He has since said in several interviews that they were encouraged to go public because they felt they’d be supported by the press and the public.