Malaika Arora admits Arjun Kapoor is her ‘happily ever after’, reveals her last message to him was ‘I love you too’

Malaika Arora opened up about Arjun Kapoor in the recent episode of MTV’s Supermodel Of The Year Season 2. Malaika and co-judge Milind Soman asked each other some personal questions, that also involved their partners. From what attracts them to the opposite sex to infidelity, the two got candid about a lot of things.

The conversation began with Milind questioning Malaika about her absolute international model crush. In response, Malaika chose Bond star Daniel Craig and Bella Hadid. Speaking about what turns her on, Malaika said, “I like a guy who’s a little rougher on the edges. Outrageously flirtatious. I like somebody who can kiss really well.” She, however, revealed that she gets turned off by “a man who gossips.”

Malaika admitted that she has often sent “naughty” pictures to her partner, and when Milind asked her about the one person in her life who knows her in and out, the “Chaiyya Chaiyya” actor was quick to take Arjun Kapoor’s name. Malaika added, “He knows me, he gets me, understands me, he annoys me.”

Milind also asked Malaika the most speculated question – “Is this the love of your life?” In her reply, Malaika asked Milind if he believes in ‘happily ever after’ and quickly nodded with “Oh yeah” suggesting that Arjun was indeed the man in her life. Adding to the mushy moment, Milind announced on the camera that “Malaika is never going to be single again.”

Lastly, Milind asked about the last message she sent to Arjun. Malaika blushed and replied that her last message to Arjun was, “I love you too.”