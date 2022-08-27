Malaika Arora-Arjun Kapoor steal the show with their Chaiyya Chaiyya moves, Janhvi Kapoor looks breathtaking. See pics, videos

Celebrity fashion designer Kunal Rawal and Arpita Mehta’s pre-wedding party was one star studded evening. The soon-to-be-married couple threw a bash for their Bollywood friends in Mumbai on Friday. The two are set to tie the knot on Sunday.

Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor, however, stole the show as the couple grooved to the tunes of ‘Chaiyya Chaiyya’. Malaika, dressed in a white lehenga and Arjun, in a black sherwani, were oozing with chemistry on the dance floor.

Varun Dhawan and his wife Natasha Dalal were also clicked at the event.

Varun Dhwan and Natasha Dalal at Kunal Rawal-Arpita Mehta’s pre-wedding bash. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Varun Dhwan and Natasha Dalal at Kunal Rawal-Arpita Mehta’s pre-wedding bash. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Janhvi Kapoor made quite a sultry entry in a white saree with a halter neck blouse. The Good Luck Jerry actor also posed for the shutterbugs stationed at the entrance of Taj Mahal Palace in Mumbai’s Colaba.

Shanaya Kapoor, Karan Johar, Sanjay Kapoor, Anshula Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapoor, Rakul Preet Singh, Jacky Bhagnani and many others attended the bash.

Check out other photos from the party here:

Anshula Kapoor at Kunal Rawal-Arpita Mehta’s pre-wedding bash. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Anshula Kapoor at Kunal Rawal-Arpita Mehta’s pre-wedding bash. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Karan Johar at Kunal Rawal-Arpita Mehta’s pre-wedding bash. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Karan Johar at Kunal Rawal-Arpita Mehta’s pre-wedding bash. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Maheep Kapoor and Shanaya Kapoor at Kunal Rawal- Arpita Mehta pre- wedding bash. (Photo: VVarinder Chawla) Maheep Kapoor and Shanaya Kapoor at Kunal Rawal- Arpita Mehta pre- wedding bash. (Photo: VVarinder Chawla)

Sanjay Kapoor and his son Jahaan Kapoor at Kunal Rawal- Arpita Mehta’s pre-wedding bash. (Photo: Varidner Chawla) Sanjay Kapoor and his son Jahaan Kapoor at Kunal Rawal- Arpita Mehta’s pre-wedding bash. (Photo: Varidner Chawla)

Aditya Roy Kapoor at Kunal Rawal-Arpita Mehta’s pre-wedding bash. (Photo: Varidner Chawla) Aditya Roy Kapoor at Kunal Rawal-Arpita Mehta’s pre-wedding bash. (Photo: Varidner Chawla)

Rakul Preet Singh attended the party with her boyfriend, actor turned producer Jackky Bhagnani.

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani at Kunal Rawal-Arpita Mehta’s pre-wedding bash. (Photo: Varidner Chawla) Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani at Kunal Rawal-Arpita Mehta’s pre-wedding bash. (Photo: Varidner Chawla)

Newest grandfather in town Anil Kapoor, who welcomed Sonam Kapoor and her baby home last evening was also present at the party with his elder daughter Rhea Kapoor.