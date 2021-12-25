scorecardresearch
Malaika Arora-Arjun Kapoor celebrate Christmas together as she showcases scrumptious lunch spread, see photos

Malaika Arora is making the most of Christmas. She hosted an intimate lunch at her mother's house, which was attended by Arjun Kapoor, her sister Amrita Rao and her family. Malaika's son Arhaan was also present.

December 25, 2021 5:11:41 pm
malaika arora with arjun kapoor christmas 2021Malaika Arora celebrated Christmas with Arjun Kapoor, Arhaan Khan, Amrita Arora and others. (Photo: Varinder Chawla, Amrita Arora/Instagram)

Malaika Arora is making sure to make the most of this festive season. On Saturday, Malaika treated fans to a few photos that showed her prepping for the Christmas celebration. Malaika had Arjun Kapoor as a guest in this close-knit celebration. Arjun was seen enjoying the Christmas spirit as he wore red. He also struck a pose for the shutterbugs.

Later, Amrita Arora and her family also arrived at the lunch. Amrita wore a green dress, while her sons and husband kept it casual. Malaika treated fans to pictures of her delicious lunch spread. She also shared a boomerang video of son Arhaan.

Bollywood celebrates Christmas: Anushka Sharma shares greetings with Virat Kohli; Neetu Kapoor calls Alia Bhatt 'beautiful person', poses with Ranbir
malaika arora christmas Malaika Arora wished fans on Christmas. (Photo: Malaika Arora/Instagram) malaika arora christmas celebration She shared photo of her Christmas decor. (Photo: Malaika Arora/Instagram) malaika arora christmas lunch Here’s a look at delicious lunch spread. (Photo: Malaika Arora/Instagram) arhaan khan Arhaan seems to be helping Malaika. (Photo: Malaika Arora/Instagram) malaika arora sister Malaika struck a pose with Amrita. (Photo: @sarvesh_shashi/Instagram) A perfect family picture. (Photo: Amrita Arora/Instagram) malaika arora son Our shutterbugs clicked Malaika with son Arhaan. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Apart from Malaika’s get together, the Kapoor family annual lunch also took place on Saturday. Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan and their sons Jeh and Taimur attended the lunch. Kareena recovered from Covid-19 recently. In a note, which she shared on Friday, the actor thanked her friends and fans for their wishes and support.

She wrote, “I have tested negative for Covid-19. Thank you to my darling sister for being our anchor through this nightmare… My BFF Amrita we did this… my darling friends and family, my Poonie, Naina, and everyone for praying… My fans for your DMs… The BMC for being so amazing and prompt… SRL Dr. Avinash Phadke Labs for being the best… And lastly my dear husband for being so patient to be locked in a hotel room… away from his family. Merry Christmas everybody stay safe! Ok bye have to kiss my babies like never before – Kareena Kapoor Khan.”

