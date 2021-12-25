Malaika Arora-Arjun Kapoor celebrate Christmas together as she showcases scrumptious lunch spread, see photos

Malaika Arora is making sure to make the most of this festive season. On Saturday, Malaika treated fans to a few photos that showed her prepping for the Christmas celebration. Malaika had Arjun Kapoor as a guest in this close-knit celebration. Arjun was seen enjoying the Christmas spirit as he wore red. He also struck a pose for the shutterbugs.

Later, Amrita Arora and her family also arrived at the lunch. Amrita wore a green dress, while her sons and husband kept it casual. Malaika treated fans to pictures of her delicious lunch spread. She also shared a boomerang video of son Arhaan.

Apart from Malaika’s get together, the Kapoor family annual lunch also took place on Saturday. Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan and their sons Jeh and Taimur attended the lunch. Kareena recovered from Covid-19 recently. In a note, which she shared on Friday, the actor thanked her friends and fans for their wishes and support.

She wrote, “I have tested negative for Covid-19. Thank you to my darling sister for being our anchor through this nightmare… My BFF Amrita we did this… my darling friends and family, my Poonie, Naina, and everyone for praying… My fans for your DMs… The BMC for being so amazing and prompt… SRL Dr. Avinash Phadke Labs for being the best… And lastly my dear husband for being so patient to be locked in a hotel room… away from his family. Merry Christmas everybody stay safe! Ok bye have to kiss my babies like never before – Kareena Kapoor Khan.”