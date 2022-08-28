Malaika Arora and ‘handsome’ Arjun Kapoor are team ‘ladkewale’ for designer Kunal Rawal’s mehendi, see photos

Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor attended the mehendi ceremony of their close friend, designer Kunal Rawal, who is set to tie the knot with designer Arpita Mehta on Sunday. Malaika and Arjun Kapoor, along with close friends of the bride and groom, were part of the intimate gathering on Saturday.

Malaika took to Instagram stories and shared a picture of her look, where she was seen wearing a yellow one-shoulder dress. In another post, she shared a picture of Arjun, wearing a yellow kurta pyjama and captioned it “handsome”. She also shared a group picture from the ceremony and wrote “ladkewale”.

Malaika Arora posted a selfie from the mehendi ceremony of designer Kunal Rawal. (Photo: Malaika Arora/Instagram) Malaika Arora posted a selfie from the mehendi ceremony of designer Kunal Rawal. (Photo: Malaika Arora/Instagram)

Arjun Kapoor in a candid pose from designer Kunal Rawal’s mehendi (Photo: Malaika Arora/Instagram) Arjun Kapoor in a candid pose from designer Kunal Rawal’s mehendi (Photo: Malaika Arora/Instagram)

The group picture from the intimate gathering at Kunal Rawal-Arpita Mehta’s mehendi. (Photo: Malaika Arora/Instagram) The group picture from the intimate gathering at Kunal Rawal-Arpita Mehta’s mehendi. (Photo: Malaika Arora/Instagram)

Apart from Malaika and Arjun, Mira Rajput was also in attendance at the pre-wedding festivities of the couple. She shared a selfie with Kunal on her Instagram stories, writing, “Love you” with a groom emoji and also posted pictures of her look.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mira Rajput Kapoor (@mira.kapoor)

Prior to their mehendi function, Kunal Rawal and Arpita Mehta hosted a star-studded pre-wedding bash, which was attended by the who’s who of Bollywood.

At the bash, hosted on Friday, Malika and Arjun danced to ‘Chaiyya Chaiyya’– the chartbuster AR Rahman song she most memorably featured in along with Shah Rukh Khan. Malaika, dressed in a white lehenga and Arjun, in a black sherwani, grooved to the track on the dance floor.

At the bash, actor Janhvi Kapoor also danced to her popular number ‘Zingaat’ from her Bollywood debut, Dhadak. The evening saw several names from the industry in attendance, including Varun Dhawan and his wife Natasha Dalal, Karan Johar, Shanaya Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor, Anshula Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapoor, Rakul Preet Singh and Jacky Bhagnani.