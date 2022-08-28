scorecardresearch
Sunday, Aug 28, 2022

Malaika Arora and ‘handsome’ Arjun Kapoor are team ‘ladkewale’ for designer Kunal Rawal’s mehendi, see photos

Designers Kunal Rawal and Arpita Mehta are set to tie the knot on Sunday.

arjun and malaikaMalaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor at the intimate mehendi celebration of their close friend, designer Kunal Rawal (Photo: Malaika Arora/Instagram)

Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor attended the mehendi ceremony of their close friend, designer Kunal Rawal, who is set to tie the knot with designer Arpita Mehta on Sunday. Malaika and Arjun Kapoor, along with close friends of the bride and groom, were part of the intimate gathering on Saturday.

Malaika took to Instagram stories and shared a picture of her look, where she was seen wearing a yellow one-shoulder dress. In another post, she shared a picture of Arjun, wearing a yellow kurta pyjama and captioned it “handsome”. She also shared a group picture from the ceremony and wrote “ladkewale”.

Malaika Arora posted a selfie from the mehendi ceremony of designer Kunal Rawal. (Photo: Malaika Arora/Instagram) Arjun Kapoor in a candid pose from designer Kunal Rawal’s mehendi (Photo: Malaika Arora/Instagram) The group picture from the intimate gathering at Kunal Rawal-Arpita Mehta’s mehendi. (Photo: Malaika Arora/Instagram)

Apart from Malaika and Arjun, Mira Rajput was also in attendance at the pre-wedding festivities of the couple. She shared a selfie with Kunal on her Instagram stories, writing, “Love you” with a groom emoji and also posted pictures of her look.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Mira Rajput Kapoor (@mira.kapoor)

 

Prior to their mehendi function, Kunal Rawal and Arpita Mehta hosted a star-studded pre-wedding bash, which was attended by the who’s who of Bollywood.

At the bash, hosted on Friday, Malika and Arjun danced to ‘Chaiyya Chaiyya’– the chartbuster AR Rahman song she most memorably featured in along with Shah Rukh Khan. Malaika, dressed in a white lehenga and Arjun, in a black sherwani, grooved to the track on the dance floor.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Chris Evert needs everyone to listenPremium
Chris Evert needs everyone to listen
6-airbag rule may be deferred as small-car segment pushes backPremium
6-airbag rule may be deferred as small-car segment pushes back
Bullet train: New govt in Maharashtra clears path for acquisition of landPremium
Bullet train: New govt in Maharashtra clears path for acquisition of land
Maruti Suzuki goes beyond auto, it’s the story of India’s manufacturing p...Premium
Maruti Suzuki goes beyond auto, it’s the story of India’s manufacturing p...

At the bash, actor Janhvi Kapoor also danced to her popular number ‘Zingaat’ from her Bollywood debut, Dhadak. The evening saw several names from the industry in attendance, including  Varun Dhawan and his wife Natasha Dalal, Karan Johar, Shanaya Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor, Anshula Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapoor, Rakul Preet Singh and Jacky Bhagnani.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 28-08-2022 at 01:28:59 pm
Next Story

Sonam Kapoor on the art created to announce arrival of her baby boy: ‘Union between sky father, earth mother…’

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

‘If BJP rules Delhi, city will be world’s most prosperous’: Himanta to Kejriwal

‘If BJP rules Delhi, city will be world’s most prosperous’: Himanta to Kejriwal

PM Modi urges people to join fight against malnutrition
Mann Ki Baat

PM Modi urges people to join fight against malnutrition

All eyes on India-Pak match today: 'Hype outside, normal inside'
Asia Cup

All eyes on India-Pak match today: 'Hype outside, normal inside'

Tavleen Singh writes: Enough of religious hatred
Opinion

Tavleen Singh writes: Enough of religious hatred

Tarantino on Bruce Lee bit in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood and its backlash
Scene Stealer

Tarantino on Bruce Lee bit in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood and its backlash

How Panchayat found its audiences across the country
Sunday Read

How Panchayat found its audiences across the country

Premium
How meth might have caused heart failure
Sonali Phogat death

How meth might have caused heart failure

Bullet train: New govt in Maharashtra clears path for acquisition of land

Bullet train: New govt in Maharashtra clears path for acquisition of land

Premium
CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
SPONSORED

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time
SPONSORED

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur
SPONSORED

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur

EROS Group - Director Avneesh Sood Conferred 'Most Influential Indian' Award In London By ELITE Magazine
SPONSORED

EROS Group - Director Avneesh Sood Conferred 'Most Influential Indian' Award In London By ELITE Magazine

Latest News

Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Shibani Dandekar Farhan Akhtar
Shibani Dandekar turns 42: Revisiting her love story with Farhan Akhtar
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Aug 28: Latest News
Advertisement