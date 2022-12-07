Malaika Arora, Arbaaz Khan reunite to receive son Arhaan at the airport, trio shares an emotional moment. Watch

Malaika Arora and Arbaaz Khan reunited to receive their son Arhaan Khan at the Mumbai airport, early on Wednesday morning. Malaika, who recently debuted web reality show Moving In With Malaika couldn’t hide her excitement on seeing her son as she warmly hugged him. Arbaaz, a proud father, was seen looking at the mother-son duo with a bright smile on his face. Arhaan is studying filmmaking in the US at present.

Many social media users gave a shout-out to the former couple for co-parenting their son and coming together every now and then when it comes to cheering for each and to fulfill their parental duties. One fan wrote, “They are handling their respective lives as also their son with dignity…they are co-parenting the child n (and) that’s what’s important….no mud-slinging or blame-games, two matured adults who decided to part ways amicably …❤️,” another fan wrote, “I just feel so happy as they have kept aside everything and are always there for their child,” yet another fan called them, “Happy family ❤️😊👌.”

Malaika and Arbaaz tied the knot in 1998. The two had first met on the sets of an advertisement and fell in love. The two welcomed Arhaan in 2002. However, they called it quits in 2017 and finalised their divorce. Malaika is now in a relationship with actor Arjun Kapoor whereas Arbaaz is seeing Giorgia Andriani.

In the first episode of Moving In With Malaika, Arora opened up about her relationship with ex-husband Arbaaz Khan. She said on the show that she got married to Arbaaz only because she wanted to get out of her house. In a conversation with choreographer Farah Khan, Malaika discussed her past and present relationships and reflected back on the time when she proposed to Arbaaz.

Malaika shared, “I am the one who proposed to Arbaaz. Nobody knows. It was not Arbaaz who proposed to me. It was the other way around. I actually said, ‘I want to get married. Are you ready?’ Very sweetly he (Arbaaz) actually turned around and told me, ‘You pick the day and the place.’”

Talking about what went wrong in their marriage, Malaika said, “I was very young. I also changed. I wanted different things in life. And I think actually today we are better people.”

Malaika’s show is streaming on Disney Plus Hotstar.