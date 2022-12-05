scorecardresearch
Malaika Arora on what went wrong in her marriage with Arbaaz Khan: ‘We became very irritable people and started to drift apart’

In the first episode of Moving In With Malaika, Malaika Arora opened up about her relationship with ex-husband Arbaaz Khan.

malaika arora, abaaz khanMalaika Arora’s Moving In With Malaika is streaming on Disney Plus Hotstar. (Photo: Express Archive)

The first episode of Malaika Arora’s reality show Moving In With Malaika was released on Monday, and the actor was seen trying to let her guard down with the help of her friends from the Hindi film industry. In the first episode, Malaika opened up about her relationship with ex-husband Arbaaz Khan.

Malaika said on the show that she got married to Arbaaz only because she wanted to get out of her house. In a conversation with choreographer Farah Khan, Malaika discussed her past and present relationships and reflected back on the time when she proposed to Arbaaz.

The actor said, “I am the one who proposed to Arbaaz. Nobody knows. It was not Arbaaz who proposed to me. It was the other way around. I actually said, ‘I want to get married. Are you ready?’ Very sweetly he (Arbaaz) actually turned around and told me, ‘You pick the day and the place.’”

Malaika Arora said that Arbaaz Khan is a wonderful person and also narrated an incident when Arbaaz was there for her in her tough times. Malaika recalled the time when she met with an accident and went through a surgery. The actor said that when she came out of the operation theatre on a wheelchair, the first person she saw standing out was Arbaaz. She said that Arbaaz was someone who is by your side irrespective of the situation.

Talking about what went wrong in their marriage, Malaika said, “I was very young. I also changed. I wanted different things in life. And I think actually today we are better people.” She then said that till the release of Dabangg things were fine between them, but after that they became very irritable people and started to drift apart. Farah also agreed with the fact that they had started drifting apart after Dabangg.

Malaika Arora, however, added that she had made the right choices throughout her life. She was then seen sobbing and hugging Farah Khan.

The first episode of Moving In With Malaika is currently streaming on Disney Plus Hotstar.

