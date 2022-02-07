Malaika Arora, Arbaaz Khan hug son Arhaan as they drop him off at airport, watch video

Arbaaz Khan and Malaika Arora dropped off their son Arhaan at the airport. Arhaan, who is studying at a college abroad, had come for the vacations. As his holidays came to a close, he was spotted at the airport with his parents a while ago. Paparazzi shared videos of Malaika and Arbaaz bidding him farewell. They gave him a hug, and engaged in a conversation with each other as well. Fans commented on the videos, admiring how they continued to do ‘parent duties’ for their son, despite their divorce. One wrote, “Love the way they’re doing parents’ duties for their son.” Another commented, “It is good to see that they are cordial with each other.”

Arhaan left for his studies last August. Malaika had shared a photo with him and written, “As we both embark on a new and uncharted journey, one filled with nervousness, fear, excitement, distance, new experiences…all I know is that I am super duper proud of you, my Arhaan. This is your time to spread your wings and fly and soar and live all your dreams…miss you already #allmine#myminime.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Arhaan had left for his studies last year, in August. Malaika had penned an emotional post for him, “As we both embark on a new n unchartered journey ,one filled with nervousness, fear, excitement , distance, new experiences …all I know is that I am super duper proud of you my Arhaan. This is your time to spread your wings n fly n soar n live all your dreams ….miss you already.” He had taken a gap year from his studies, and Malaika had emphasised in an interview to Times Of India, that he ‘wasn’t wasting’ time, and that he had enrolled in online courses, and worked hardness on his fitness.