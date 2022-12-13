Malaika Arora says Arbaaz Khan’s family was there for support after her accident: ‘I may not be their number one person…’

Malaika Arora’s reality show Moving In with Malaika is in its second week and with every new episode, the actor has been opening up about parts of her personal life that were previously unknown to her fans. In a recent episode, Malaika shared that after she met with a near-fatal accident earlier this year, Arbaaz Khan’s entire family showed up for her. Arbaaz and Malaika got divorced in 2017.

In the episode, Malaika was in conversation with filmmaker Karan Johar and the director said, “I remember what was interesting which I took back home with me after your accident the whole family showed up. I mean they were there.” Malaika met with a car accident in April when she was traveling on the Mumbai-Pune highway.

Malaika, who co-parents son Arhaan with Arbaaz, said, “I may not be their number one person on their list but they do it because Arhaan is there. That’s the right thing to do.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Disney+ Hotstar (@disneyplushotstar)

Malaika, who has been dating Arjun Kapoor for a few years now, also spoke about her current equation with ex husband on the show. “I think it’s lovely now. I think we are way better now,” she told Karan.

In an earlier episode too, she had shared how Arbaaz was by her side after the accident. “When I was wheeled out, one of the first faces that I saw was actually Arbaaz, at that moment. And he kept asking me, ‘Can you see? How many numbers? How many fingers?’ And I was like ‘Why is he doing this?’ It was very strange. For a second, I was like okay ‘Have I gone back in time?’ Something that really sticks out is in difficult times, you know that irrespective whatever it may be, past, present, future, jo bhi ho (whatever happened), he was there.”

Malaika and Arjun have been together for a few years now. Recently, there were speculations that Malaika might be pregnant and Arjun took to social media to object to such reports by a particular publication. “This is the lowest that you could have gone and you have done it by being casual, insensitive and absolutely unethical in carrying garbage news,” he wrote. He concluded, “This is not done, don’t dare to play with our personal lives.”