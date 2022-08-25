scorecardresearch
Thursday, Aug 25, 2022

Malaika Arora, Arbaaz Khan drop son Arhaan at the airport, netizens praise their co-parenting style

Malaika Arora and ex-husband Arbaaz Khan were seen with their son, Arhaan, at the airport. Netizens commended their co-parenting skills.

Arbaaz Khan and Malaika AroraMalaika Arora and ex-husband Arbaaz Khan met at the airport to drop their son Arhaan. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Actor Malaika Arora and Arbaaz Khan separated after 19 years of marriage in 2017 but the duo continues to co-parent their son Arhaan. This is what the social media users seem to be impressed by when they saw pictures of both Malaika and Arbaaz coming together to drop their son at the Mumbai airport on Wednesday night.

Malaika and Arbaaz have both moved on in their lives. While Malaika is dating actor Arjun Kapoor, Arbaaz is dating model Giorgia Andriani. The two share amicable relationship and are often seen together with their 18-year-old son.

Malaika was dressed in a blue-on-blue attire with shorts and oversized shirt, whereas Arbaaz was dressed in beige trousers and bottle green and cream shirt. Upon seeing the pictures, one user commented, “looks good, even though they are divorced”, while another user wrote, “better happily divorced than unhappily married!” A used also complimented them by writing, “nice co-parenting”.

Check out their pics below: –

Malaika and Arjun made their relationship Instagram-official in 2019 after keeping it under wraps for several years. In the recent episode with Koffee With Karan 7, Arjun revealed that he thought of Malaika’s son Arhaan before making their relationship official. Arjun, whose father Boney Kapoor married for the second time after his divorce with first wife and Arjun’s late mother Mona Shourie, said that he has been at the other end of the spectrum and did not want his relationship with Malaika to affect anyone the same way.

So, he waited for some time and allowed everyone around Malika and him to get comfortable with their relationship, including her son Arhaan.

He had said, “I think somewhere, I have lived the life being on the other end of the spectrum. I grew up in a disjointed or dysfunctional situation where things were not the easiest being a son, having to see what was going on around and having an understanding of it, but still having to respect it and accept it. So somewhere there was an understanding in my head about how I should try and ease everybody into it, including the first people around us. I can’t just jump on her.”

First published on: 25-08-2022 at 12:19:56 pm
