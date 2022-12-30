Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor jet off to undisclosed location for New Year celebrations, watch video

As New Year’s 2023 is around the corner, Bollywood celebrity couples have already jetted off to undisclosed locations. On Friday, Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora were clicked arriving at the Mumbai airport. The duo kept their airport look casual in black and they smiled as they left.

Malaika has recently launched her new reality show Moving In With Malaika. In one of the episodes, Malaika’s sister Amrita Arora had questioned Malaika about her New Year plans. Amrita asked, “What’s happening with Arjun and what are you doing on New Year?” Malaika replied, “Will go somewhere, will do something not quite decided on the whereabouts. I mean there is so much going on any which way. You have been seeing the kind of stress that I am under.”

Arjun made virtual appearances on the show Moving In With Malaika. He also gave Malaika a shout-out before her stand-up act. Malaika addressed her relationship with Arjun and their age difference and added that their relationship is between two ‘consenting adults’.

She said, “It’s not like he was going to school and he couldn’t focus on studies and I told him to come with me. I mean, every time we are on a date, it’s not like he is bunking classes. I didn’t catch him on the street while he was catching Pokémon. He is a goddam grown up man. Mard hai who. We are two consenting adults. If an older man dates a younger girl, he is a player. But if an older woman dates a younger man, she is a cougar. This is not fair.”

On the work front, Arjun will next be seen in Kuttey.