scorecardresearch
Friday, Dec 30, 2022

Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor jet off to undisclosed location for New Year celebrations, watch video

Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor were spotted leaving for a vacation ahead of the New Year's eve.

malaika arora arjun kapoorMalaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor were spotted at the airport. (Photo: Malaika Arora/Instagram)
Listen to this article
Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor jet off to undisclosed location for New Year celebrations, watch video
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

As New Year’s 2023 is around the corner, Bollywood celebrity couples have already jetted off to undisclosed locations. On Friday, Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora were clicked arriving at the Mumbai airport. The duo kept their airport look casual in black and they smiled as they left. 

Malaika has recently launched her new reality show Moving In With Malaika. In one of the episodes, Malaika’s sister Amrita Arora had questioned Malaika about her New Year plans.  Amrita asked, “What’s happening with Arjun and what are you doing on New Year?” Malaika replied, “Will go somewhere, will do something not quite decided on the whereabouts. I mean there is so much going on any which way. You have been seeing the kind of stress that I am under.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by @varindertchawla

Arjun made virtual appearances on the show Moving In With Malaika. He also gave Malaika a shout-out before her stand-up act. Malaika addressed her relationship with Arjun and their age difference and added that their relationship is between two ‘consenting adults’.  

Also read |Box Office Report Card 2022: A year when one hit was followed by 10 flops, and stars failed miserably

She said, “It’s not like he was going to school and he couldn’t focus on studies and I told him to come with me. I mean, every time we are on a date, it’s not like he is bunking classes. I didn’t catch him on the street while he was catching Pokémon. He is a goddam grown up man. Mard hai who. We are two consenting adults. If an older man dates a younger girl, he is a player. But if an older woman dates a younger man, she is a cougar. This is not fair.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Delhi Confidential | India On Post: Serbia releases stamp to mark nation&...
Delhi Confidential | India On Post: Serbia releases stamp to mark nation&...
First batch of IIT Bombay comes back to campus to reflect on the journey ...
First batch of IIT Bombay comes back to campus to reflect on the journey ...
The year of Rohit Sharma’s tryst with World Cup destiny
The year of Rohit Sharma’s tryst with World Cup destiny
December 30, 1982, Forty Years Ago: Tensions In Congress
December 30, 1982, Forty Years Ago: Tensions In Congress

On the work front, Arjun will next be seen in Kuttey. 

First published on: 30-12-2022 at 14:22 IST
Next Story

When Pele woke up a laidback Kolkata

New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

ie-banner

ie-banner

ie-banner

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Arjun Kapoor, sister Anshula
‘Good, bad, ugly’, Arjun Kapoor has always got sister Anshula’s back
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Dec 30: Latest News
Advertisement
close