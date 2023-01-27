Malaika Arora and Arbaaz Khan hug as they bid farewell to son Arhaan, netizens say ‘They have moved on’

Malaika Arora and Arbaaz Khan were clicked at the Mumbai airport where they arrived to drop their son Arhaan Khan as he flew to the US. Arhaan was seen hugging Malaika and Arbaaz before he bid goodbye. However, what caught everyone’s attention was the cordial relationship shared by Malaika and Arbaaz.

The ex-couple was seen sharing a hug before they got into their respective cars. Internet users called them ‘great parents’ and appreciated the mutual respect they have for each other. One of the users wrote, “I just love them. The way they are co-parenting. They’ve moved on, they respect each other’s private life but still stand together for their son whenever & wherever needed. Haters gonna hate but truth is they are wonderful & great parents.” Another said, “They are adroable giving respect to eachother and co-parenting so well.”

Malaika and Arbaaz, who divorced in 2017, are often spotted together at parties and get-togethers. On the reality show Moving In With Malaika, the actor opened up about Arbaaz and said that he has always been there for her in her tough times.

Malaika, who was in a car accident in April 2022, went through a surgery. She recalled, “When I was wheeled out one of the first faces that I saw was actually Arbaaz, at that moment. And he kept asking me, ‘Can you see? How many numbers? How many fingers?’ Something that really sticks out is in difficult times, you know that irrespective whatever it may be, past, present, future, jo bhi ho (whatever happened), the way he was there.”

On the personal front, Malaika is currently in a relationship with Arjun Kapoor and Arbaaz is dating Giorgia Andriani.