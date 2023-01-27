scorecardresearch
Friday, Jan 27, 2023
Advertisement

Malaika Arora and Arbaaz Khan hug as they bid farewell to son Arhaan, netizens say ‘They have moved on’

Malaika Arora and Arbaaz Khan were clicked together as they dropped their son Arbaaz Khan to the airport. The ex-couple also hugged.

malaika aroraMalaika Arora and Arbaaz Khan were spotted at the airport. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Malaika Arora and Arbaaz Khan were clicked at the Mumbai airport where they arrived to drop their son Arhaan Khan as he flew to the US. Arhaan was seen hugging Malaika and Arbaaz before he bid goodbye. However, what caught everyone’s attention was the cordial relationship shared by Malaika and Arbaaz.

The ex-couple was seen sharing a hug before they got into their respective cars. Internet users called them ‘great parents’ and appreciated the mutual respect they have for each other. One of the users wrote, “I just love them. The way they are co-parenting. They’ve moved on, they respect each other’s private life but still stand together for their son whenever & wherever needed. Haters gonna hate but truth is they are wonderful & great parents.” Another said, “They are adroable giving respect to eachother and co-parenting so well.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by @varindertchawla

Malaika and Arbaaz, who divorced in 2017, are often spotted together at parties and get-togethers. On the reality show Moving In With Malaika, the actor opened up about Arbaaz and said that he has always been there for her in her tough times. 

Also read |Pathaan box office collection day 2: Shah Rukh Khan’s film posts historic numbers on Republic Day, soars past Rs 130 crore in two days

Malaika, who was in a car accident in April 2022, went through a surgery. She recalled, “When I was wheeled out one of the first faces that I saw was actually Arbaaz, at that moment. And he kept asking me, ‘Can you see? How many numbers? How many fingers?’ Something that really sticks out is in difficult times, you know that irrespective whatever it may be, past, present, future, jo bhi ho (whatever happened), the way he was there.”  

On the personal front, Malaika is currently in a relationship with Arjun Kapoor and Arbaaz is dating Giorgia Andriani. 

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Replacing addresses with three words… the world of What3words
Replacing addresses with three words… the world of What3words
Delhi Confidential: Pro-public on Republic Day
Delhi Confidential: Pro-public on Republic Day
Meet the woman who found name missing from voter list in UP — and took th...
Meet the woman who found name missing from voter list in UP — and took th...
At DGP meet, officers flag Islamist, Hindutva outfits in radicalisation
At DGP meet, officers flag Islamist, Hindutva outfits in radicalisation

 

First published on: 27-01-2023 at 15:15 IST
Next Story

‘Wearable socks’ that can address foot-related complications wins IIT Kanpur’s Hack and Reboot 2.0 Hackathon

🇮🇳 Republic Day Special Price | This limited offer gives you an annual subscription at Rs 999 along with added benefits
See Offer
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Shilpa Shetty, Janhvi Kapoor, Kriti Sanon
Shilpa Shetty, Janhvi Kapoor, Kriti Sanon: 10 celebrity photos you should not miss today
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Jan 27: Latest News
Advertisement
close