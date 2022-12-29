Malaika Arora tells Amrita Arora she ‘let her down’ during her divorce proceedings, asks, ‘When will you be an amazing sister?’

The finale episode of the first season of Malaika Arora’s show Moving In With Malaika was released on Thursday. The episode had Malaika revisiting the special moments of the entire season with her sister Amrita Arora. But things went haywire when Amrita asked Malaika about her statement in Farah Khan’s episode that her loved ones failed her at the most crucial time in her life.

Malaika responded by revealing that she is hurt that Amrita was not around her when she was undergoing separation from Arbaaz Khan. Malaika and Arbaaz got divorced in 2017.

Malaika told Amrita, “It was the lowest phase in my life when I was moving on, when I got separated and divorced. It was the lowest point personally, and emotionally. That was the one time I needed you the most. I needed you as my sister. I didn’t need any judgements, no counselling sessions, I just needed your support and needed you by my side, telling me, ‘Malla, don’t worry, I have got your back. I will be here.’ You weren’t around. You took a trip with your friend and came to Goa.”

Malaika Arora’s outburst left Amrita Arora shocked as she said she didn’t know her sister had held this grudge against her all these years. She said, “We probably have a lot of talking to do.”

Later in their conversation, Malaika mentioned how Amrita has been ‘amazing’ in all her relationships, be it of mother, daughter, friend or wife. But she asked her, “When will you be an amazing sister?”

