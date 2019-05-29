Malaal song Aila Re: Sanjay Leela Bhansali composition urges you to hit the dance floor

The trailer of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s upcoming production venture Malaal became a talking point for its music and lead actors, Sharmin Segal (Bhansali’s niece) and Meezaan (Jaaved Jaaferi’s son). Now, the makers have released the first song from the movie, “Aila Re”.

“Aila Re” appears to be Meezan’s character Shiva’s entry song. In the upbeat number, we see him shaking a leg at a Mumbai dance bar ‘Bul Bul’. Ganesh Acharya’s choreography makes the song a pleasant watch. And just like Ranveer Singh’s previous popular tracks from Bhansali’s films – “Tattad Tattad” (Goliyon Ki Raasleela RamLeela), “Malhaari” (Bajirao Mastani) and “Khali Balli” (Padmaavat), which were choreographed by Ganesh, this one too has a hook step.

Watch Malaal song Aila Re here

Bhansali has composed the music of “Aila Re” and its lyrics are penned by Prashant Ingole. The voice of Vishal Dadlani adds life to the dance number which takes you back to the 90s. It has been shot in a typical Bollywood style.

Malaal is a love story of Shiva, a Marathi boy and Astha, belonging to a North Indian community. Its official description reads, “The movie is the story of Shiva and Astha, two very different people from contrasting backgrounds who experience the innocence of love. Does their love find its destination or do they part ways? Stay on this journey to find out.”

Releasing on July 5, Malaal marks the first collaboration of Sanjay Leela Bhansali Films and T-Series.