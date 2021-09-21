Makers of Pratik Gandhi’s Bhavai release statement after title change: ‘Raavan Leela not part of the film, have highest regard for Hindu religion’

Makers of Pratik Gandhi‘s Bollywood debut film Bhavai, Pen India Ltd. on Monday issued an official statement to address the controversies surrounding their film, which is all set to release on October 1. In the statement posted on their social media platforms, Pen Studios said that the film is a “fictional love story” of two individuals working in a drama company and how their life changes off stage.

“The film promo was released under the title, Raavan Leela as the protagonist is a drama actor who plays the role of Raavan in the drama. With due respect to the concerns regarding the title of the promo and a dialogue in the promo, we wish to clarify that the dialogue and the above title Raavan Leela is not part of the film and has been removed from the promo as well respecting the sentiments of our viewers,” the statement read.

The makers also stated that Bhavai does not intend to hurt any religious beliefs, it reads, “We have the highest regard for Hindu culture and the Ramayana. The Film and/or any portion thereof does not hurt any religious sentiments or religious beliefs. The film Bhavai has been approved and passed by the Censor Board of Film Certification under the ‘U’ category. We trust that this clarifies and sets at rest all apprehensions, misrepresentations, doubts and misgivings regarding our film Bhavai in various media, including digital media.”

About the film’s title change, Gandhi had said in an interview with PTI, “We aren’t showing any interpretation of Ram or Ravan in the film. The film is not at all about it. That’s why the team thought that if sentiments of a certain section of the society are hurt, we don’t mind changing the name if that satisfies them. But I’m sure that’s not the answer to the broader question. We changed the name, but will that solve anything?”

The trailer of the film was dropped earlier this month and it received warm appreciation from the audiences. However, last week Pen Studios changed the title of the film from Raavan Leela to Bhavai. In the Hardik Gajjar directorial Bhavai, Pratik Gandhi plays Rajaram Joshi, a stage artist who essays the role of Ravan in a Ram Leela presentation, the traditional performance of the Ramayana.